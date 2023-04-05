KC’s Matt Duffy is off to a blazing start. Here’s why he fits so well with the Royals

Veteran third baseman Matt Duffy often rolls his eyes inside the Royals’ clubhouse.

The 32-year-old struggles to understand the phrases and references his younger teammates throw around. He’s learned a lot of new sayings, but it never feels like enough.

“I feel like there’s a new one every day,” Duffy said.

But there’s something about being around younger players that Duffy says brings the best out of him.

“I really enjoy young teams,” Duffy said before KC’s 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. “They kind of just come to the field. They’re always looking to prove themselves and improve themselves. The younger atmosphere I feel like keeps me young, too. I’m trying to keep up with the kids.”

Duffy has been in the majors since 2014 and has played for five teams. Last season, he played for the Angles after spending time in San Francisco, Chicago and Tampa Bay.

Naturally, 22-year-old Royals cornerstone Bobby Witt Jr. has peppered Duffy with questions.

“It’s been great,” Witt said. “I’ve been able to pick his brain; he’s been around the game for so long. He’s been around a lot of teams, so he’s seen it all and you can learn from just being around him. So it’s just good to kind of ask him questions on what I do in this thing or this or that.

“He gives great feedback. He was just telling me a few things that you would never really hear if it wasn’t for him.”

It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, too. Witt keeps Duffy young; he said Duffy picked up a few mannerisms just by being around him.

Likewise, it’s not just advice Duffy provides. He’s a calming presence in dire circumstances.

The Royals earned their first victory on Monday, winning 9-5 over Toronto after starting the season with an 0-3 record. Duffy played his part — he shared a tweet his father sent with his teammates in a group text. It brought some confidence to a struggling offense.

“It’s like a collective exhale,” Duffy said about the win. “That’s a little weight lifted off everybody. We are trying to keep the vibe … positive. This weekend we ran into some bad luck. We’re trying to keep it not tense.”

Little things like that show how Duffy’s presence can lift this young Kansas City team.

“We as players being in the trenches and stuff, all we see is four hits, five hits and no runs,” Duffy said. “We have the raw numbers to back it up. It’s like, ‘Guys, we are not as far as we think. Stay positive.’”

Despite the Royals’ offensive woes to date, Duffy has had quite the start to the season — he has five hits in seven at-bats, including going 3-for-3 on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely going to hit .700 the rest of the year,” Duffy joked. “Its good to feel good. It’s good to start well. A little exhale. As we said the other day, struggling the first series — its a long season. You try to come to the park every day; prepare yourself the same way. Make adjustments if you need them.”

Still, he knows the team has to be better offensively as a whole.

“I try to provide whatever little tidbits here and there if I see guy that’s maybe struggling with something,” Duffy said.

He’s also trying to learn.

“That’s what you try to do is just cultivate an atmosphere of, like, ‘I don’t have it figured out. This what I’m trying to figure out. This is what I am thinking about.’” Duffy said. “Bounce it off a guy — younger guy or older guy doesn’t matter and maybe they have some insight that helps me as well. I also think if everybody does that as a group then you have that the whole time.”