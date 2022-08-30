KC lawmaker forms group encouraging people to vote against Missouri marijuana amendment

State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, a Kansas City Democrat, on Tuesday announced the formation of a coalition working to persuade Missourians to vote against the Missouri constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana.

“The capitalism monster loves to exploit you, and that is what’s happening with this petition,” Bland Manlove said in a statement. “Myself and like-minded community partners realized people from politicians to Bob on the street didn’t know the details. We want to make it known.”

The new coalition, called Impactful Canna Reform Coalition, is one of the first organized efforts to sway voters against the Nov. 8 ballot question. It illustrates how the amendment has divided legalization advocates and state legislators. In a statement, the coalition criticized the amendment for not offering social equity provisions and for civil penalties included in the question.

The coalition, which is made up of Kansas City-based community organizers and business owners, said in a statement that because the ballot question would legalize recreational marijuana through the constitution, it would remove state lawmakers from the process and prevent legislators from overseeing its roll out. If voters approve the amendment, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services would oversee the program, just like the agency currently does for medical marijuana.

Along with Bland Manlove, the coalition includes Markwan Gordon and Rebecca Oakman the founders of the Kansas City-based WyldKard Lyfestyle Veteran Creative Lifestyle Brand which specializes in cooking and catering; Alycia Hightower, COO of The Natural High Company, a holistic wellness company; Makeda Peterson, a Kansas City community organizer and founder of Inyanga Herbal Remedies; Andrew McDowell, the co-founder of medical cannabis retail store The Funky Skunk; and Mac Mayberry with Major Pac, a Kansas City cannabis company.

The group said it also has concerns about civil penalties for marijuana use included in the petition — specifically a provision that allows for civil fines of up to $100 for smoking marijuana in public and a provision that allows possession limits. However, amendment supporters contend that the civil fine provision replaces criminal charges for public marijuana use with civil penalties.

A spokesperson for Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group supporting the amendment, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The new coalition also criticized the amendment’s expungement provision, which would allow Missourians who were previously charged with nonviolent marijuana offenses to have their criminal records automatically expunged. The group’s statement said the state’s poor rehabilitation programs would leave those who had their records expunged at risk of “repeating the mistakes that caused their run-ins with the law in the first place.”

Finally, the coalition said that the amendment would offer no social equity provisions for those who want to enter the recreational marijuana industry. Specifically, the group said the petition would not provide any new funding to create a direct pathway to ownership of a facility or additional educational or business training.

The upcoming ballot question has sharply divided legalization advocates and state legislators, with some proponents of legalization saying it would give Missouri’s current medical marijuana industry an unfair advantage in the new recreational market.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, last week excoriated the initiative and said he didn’t know what’s in the petition.

“I think that thing’s a disaster,” he told reporters in Kansas City.