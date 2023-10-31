Some KC jobs pay up to $30 an hour even without a college degree: 8 jobs open now

Looking for work?

Kansas City’s municipal government is hiring for nearly 100 open positions.

Some of them require advanced degrees, but many others don’t — recruiters are merely looking for experience in the field, usually alongside a high school diploma or GED.

With pay minimums as high as nearly $30 an hour, here are eight jobs that are available with Kansas City that don’t require a college degree.

Administrative assistant in the city manager’s office

Pay: starts at $18.61 per hour

Details: This secretarial job involves coordinating schedules, projects, audits and expense reports for the City Manager’s Office. It requires a high school diploma and three years of clerical experience.

Water department dispatcher

Pay: starts at $19.27 per hour

Details: This job involves answering phone calls to KC Water, the city’s municipal water department, and dispatching messages, maintenance crews and other employees to handle water department business. It requires a high school diploma and one year of call processing experience.

Airport ID office customer service representative

Pay: starts at $18.37 per hour

Details: This job involves conducting background checks and issuing IDs with the correct clearance levels at Kansas City International Airport, as well as keeping track of lost and stolen airport employee badges. It requires a high school diploma and one year of customer service experience.

Lifeguard at Gregg/Klice Community Center

Pay: starts at $16.12 per hour

Details: This job involves supervising swimmers at Gregg/Klice Community Center in the historic 18th & Vine neighborhood. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, have a lifeguarding certificate from an approved organization and pass a physical exam.

Park ranger

Pay: starts at $22.52 per hour

Details: This job involves patrolling parks and recreational areas, including opening and closing common areas, removing visitors who are violating the law and checking for proper permits. It requires a high school diploma or GED and 2 years of armed security experience.

Story continues

Senior equipment operator for the water department

Pay: starts at $22.61 per hour

Details: This job involves operating heavy machinery to do maintenance work on water infrastructure like water mains, hydrants and valves. It requires two years of experience operating heavy machinery, but lists no educational requirement.

Talent acquisition administrative assistant

Pay: starts at $18.61 per hour

Details: This role involves performing administrative and clerical duties for the city’s Human Resources department. It requires a high school diploma and three years of secretarial or clerical experience.

Maintenance supervisor for the Kansas City Convention Center

Pay: starts at $29.98 per hour

Details: This position involves coordinating maintenance work for the Kansas City Convention Center and conducting inspections to predict future maintenance needs. It requires a high school diploma and five years of maintenance experience, including one year as a maintenance mechanic.

Do you have more questions about the job market in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.