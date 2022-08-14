KC’s International Center for Music is packed with talent. Here’s when you can see it

Patrick Neas
·6 min read

Park University’s International Center for Music, founded by Van Cliburn Competition gold medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch in 2003, is one of the finest music schools in the country, turning out world-class champions like pianists Behzod Abduraimov, Kenny Broberg and, most recently, Cliburn finalist Ilya Shmukler.

Luckily for Kansas City, the school shares its bounty with the community.

The center has announced its 20th anniversary 2022-2023 season and it’s a veritable cornucopia overflowing not only with the school’s own stellar students and faculty, but also visiting artists who are among the greatest musicians in the world. And thanks to the generosity of Park’s donors, these concerts are very affordable or even free.

The season will start off on Oct. 7 with a fall concert by the Park ICM Orchestra led by guest conductor David Amado. The festive program will include Beethoven’’s Symphony No. 2 and the mystical “Fratres” by sacred minimalist Arvo Pärt.

Ilya Shmukler will play his first local concert since he was named a finalist at this year’s Van Cliburn Competition.
Ilya Shmukler will play his first local concert since he was named a finalist at this year’s Van Cliburn Competition.

On Oct. 8, Shmukler, the man of the hour, will give his first recital in the Kansas City area since becoming a finalist in the Cliburn Competition in June. He’ll give a powerful demonstration of his virtuosity with a program that includes Stravinsky’s dazzling “Three Movements From Petrushka” and the complete “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Mussorgsky.

On Oct. 28 all of Ioudenitch’s students will be showcased on the Park ICM Piano Studio concert. On Nov. 19, Israeli violinist Shmuel Ashkenasi will give a recital of music by Busoni and Moszkowski.

Steven McDonald will lead the Park ICM Orchestra in “An Intimate Christmas” on Dec. 3 at the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the Park campus. Parkville is absolutely lovely during the holidays, so this concert would make a memorable excursion for the entire family.

Husband and wife violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya- Sayevich will perform Feb. 9.
Husband and wife violinist Ben Sayevich and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya- Sayevich will perform Feb. 9.

ICM’s beloved violin teacher Ben Sayevich and his wife, pianist Lolita Lisovskaya- Sayevich, will give a recital on Feb. 9. And you can keep the romantic vibes going with a belated Valentine’s Day concert on Feb. 17 with with the Park ICM Orchestra under the baton of Suzanna Pavlovsky.

German pianist Claudio Martinez Mehner will make a special appearance on Feb. 24 when he’ll perform music by C.P.E. Bach, Brahms, Debussy and Albeniz.

The annual “Stanislav & Friends” concert will take place March 11 at Helzberg Hall. It’s always a blowout when Ioudenitch and other Park stars get together for a jam session like no other. This year, Ioudenitch will be joined by cellist Daniel Veis, violinists Sayevich, Igor Khukhua and Maria Ioudenitch and pianists Broberg and Abduraimov.

Speaking of Abduraimov, the London International Piano Competition winner and ICM artist-in-residence, will conclude the season with a recital May 11 at the Folly.

For tickets and more details, icm.park.edu.

Behzod Abduraimov will close out the Park ICM season at the Folly Theater.
Behzod Abduraimov will close out the Park ICM season at the Folly Theater.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 7: Park ICM Orchestra Fall Concert. Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, Park University, 8500 N.W. River Park Drive.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 8: Ilya Shmukler, piano. 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28: Park ICM Piano Studio. 1900 Building.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19: Shmuel Ashkenasi, violin. 1900 Building.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 3: An Intimate Christmas With Park ICM Orchestra, Steven McDonald, conductor. Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 19: Park ICM String Studios. 1900 Building.

7:30 Feb. 9: Ben Sayevich, violin, and Lolita Lisovskaya- Sayevich, piano. 1900 Building.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 17: Valentines With Park ICM Orchestra, Suzanna Pavlovsky, conductor. Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 24: Claudio Martinez Mehner, piano. 1900 Building.

7 p.m. March 11: “Stanislav & Friends” 2023. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

7:30 p.m. March 31: Spring With Park ICM Orchestra, Laura Jackson, conductor. Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel.

7:30 p.m. April 28: Park ICM Orchestra’s Season Finale, Timothy Hankewich, conductor. Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel.

7:30 p.m. May 11: Behzod Abduraimov, piano. Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St.

Matthew Christopher Shepard founded Te Deum choral ensemble.
Matthew Christopher Shepard founded Te Deum choral ensemble.

Te Deum 2022-2023 Season

Matthew Christopher Shepard filled a musical gap in Kansas City when he founded Te Deum in 2008. This refined choral ensemble performs a wide variety of repertoire always to the highest standards. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Shepard has programmed works that will highlight his ensemble’s versatility and virtuosity.

Staring off the season on Sept. 17 is Mozart’s Requiem. As famously portrayed in the film “Amadeus,” Mozart dictated most of the Requiem, fittingly enough, on his death bed. His student, Franz Xaver Süssmayr, completed the work a year after Mozart’s death. The circumstances surrounding the composition are shrouded in mystery and controversy, but one thing that can be agreed on is that it is one of Mozart’s greatest works.

Every year, Te Deum offers Kansas City a concert of rare and popular Christmas works. On Dec. 19 and 20 it will continue that tradition with several settings of the centuries-old Christmas chant “O Magnum Mysterium,” including a new commission by Te Deum’s composer-in-residence, James Eakin III.

One of Te Deum’s greatest strengths is its performance of Renaissance polyphony. This complex and soaring repertoire will be featured on “A Glimpse of Heaven: Sacred Treasures of the Renaissance” Jan. 21 and 22.

After being cast aside in recent decades in favor of guitar and polka Masses, the serenity and sublime beauty of Gregorian chant is being rediscovered by many spiritual seekers. Te Deum will perform Chanted Vespers for Lent on March 12 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, a perfect venue for this timeless music.

Concluding the season on June 3 and 4 is Monteverdi’s Venetian Vespers of 1641. Not to be confused with the more famous Vespers of 1610, these vespers are taken from Monteverdi’s “Selva morale e spirituale,” written near the end of the composer’s life. This brilliant choral music is a summation of Monteverdi’s genius.

Mozart’s Requiem: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 W. 13th St., and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road.

“O Magnum Mysterium”: 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Village Presbyterian Church and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1307 Holmes St.

“A Glimpse of Heaven: Sacred Treasures of the Renaissance” (Antiqua Series): 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at a Kansas City location to be announced and 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Grace Cathedral, 701 S.W. Eighth Ave., Topeka.

Chanted Vespers for Lent: 5 p.m. March 12 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Monteverdi’s Venetian Vespers of 1641: 7:30 p.m. June 3 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and 3 p.m. June 4 at Village Presbyterian Church.

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m