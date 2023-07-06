KC fans line up by the hundreds for Eras Tour merch ahead of Taylor Swift concerts

Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans started their Thursday morning with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

While Swift’s Kansas City concerts don’t officially kick off until Friday night, avid Swifties waited in line for hours for a chance to score some Eras Tour merchandise.

The Taylor Swift merch truck opened at 10 a.m. Friday, though some had been waiting in line since the parking lot opened at 8 a.m. Today is the only opportunity non-ticketed fans will have to buy items in person. The truck is open until 7 p.m.

For those with tickets to the Friday and Saturday night concerts, the Arrowhead parking lot opens at 2:30 p.m. prior to the show. The merch truck is located in Lot M and will only be accessible to concertgoers with a parking pass.

‘We’re just glad to be a part of it’

Cars filled with Swifties queued up before 8 a.m. outside of the gates at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday in Kansas City as fans arrived hoping to be some of the first in the merch line.

Three trailers filled with Eras Tour shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, posters and the coveted blue crewneck opened for sales at 10 a.m. to hundreds of people in an orderly line.

Clad in green shirts, Pam Nichols and her daughter, Taylor Nichols, 14, of Lone Jack, Missouri, danced and sang Taylor Swift songs as they waited for the merchandise sales to begin. Pam Nichols said she was able to buy tickets for both concerts online last fall.

“I was on that computer for like seven hours back in November, and I would get kicked off and get back in, and then my code wouldn’t work,” she said.

Eventually, Nichols was able to purchase tickets for both Taylor Swift shows.

“Face value for both nights,” said Nichols, who is thrilled to be able to share the shows with her two daughters.

After getting up at 4 a.m., Swifties Madison Borchert and Brandon Krzysztof, both of St. Charles, Missouri, traveled to Kansas City and headed straight to the stadium to get in the merch line.

“Since she bought the tickets, I never thought this day would come,” said Krzysztof.

“We grew up listening to Taylor,” said Borchert. “We’ve been through all the eras with her since we were teenagers.”

The pair said they are excited to be in Kansas City, looking forward to eating some barbecue and attending the concert.

“We connect with her on all levels and to see this many people come together in this magnitude, it’s electric,” said Borchert.

“We fell in love to Taylor,” added Krzysztof. “Just a gathering of love, that’s what it is,” he said. “We’re just glad to be part of it.”

How much does Eras merchandise cost?

These are the prices for each piece of merchandise available:

Hoodies — $75

Crewneck sweater — $65

Quarter-zip pullover — $65

Long-sleeve T-Shirt — $55

T-Shirts — $45

Tank — $40

Canvas tapestry — $35

Bracelet — $35

Show poster — $30

Tote bag — $30

Water bottle — $25

Glow baton — $15

The merchandise trucks and stands note that taxes will be added at the end of your purchase.