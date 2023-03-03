KC Current won NWSL free agency by getting sought-after players like Debinha: Podcast

In the first year of free agency for the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current came away the big winner. The club that nearly turned in a worst-to-first season by playing in the NWSL championship game landed several big-name players, including Debinha.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, Star soccer beat writer Daniel Sperry breaks down the acquisitions and details how they’ll look to help put the Current over the top.

Will it be enough to push the Current ahead of the Portland Thorns, the defending NWSL champion?

