KC Current provide roster update, including injury designation for Sam Mewis

The Kansas City Current released their 28-woman roster on Tuesday afternoon after returning home from their preseason preparation in Florida.

Among the more important news of the roster release: Sam Mewis, Claire Lavogez and Mallory Weber are currently on the season-ending-injury list.

The club expects both Weber and Lavogez to come off that list at some point, while it is likely that Mewis will miss the entire season. This doesn’t come as a shock considering the Current previously restructured Mewis’ contract, plus the announcement of a surgery she had on her knee.

Weber tore her ACL in the Current’s regular-season opener last April and is expected to return to full training in the coming weeks. Lavogez’s ACL injury occurred so late in 2022 that she likely won’t be available until the summer. Notably, the 2022 team captain Desiree Scott was not placed on season-ending-injury list despite having knee surgery in the offseason. She is expected to be able to play in the coming months, although the actual recovery timeline has not been made clear.

Scott is one of three players who has not reported yet, including Hanna Glas and Chloe Logarzo. Logarzo was on loan with Western United, but according to a recent interview with 7news Australia, she has been struggling with plantar fasciitis, limiting her to only six substitute appearances. According to a club source, Logarzo’s loan has ended with Western United, and she has yet to report.

Finally, five of the Current’s draft picks remain with the squad, including the already-signed Alexa Spaanstra and Michelle Cooper. Goalkeeper Jordan Sikowitz (round 2, pick 18), Gabby Robinson (round 2, pick 15), and Rylan Childers (round 4, pick 42) are also still on the club’s preseason roster.

Mykiaa Minniss and Ashley Orkus have been waived. Ella Shamburger, a fourth-round pick, has not reported to the club yet after opting to finish her semester of classes.

The roster would meet the requirements for NWSL roster compliance, meaning no further moves are needed, even if the club signs the three unsigned draftees. Here is the full 28-player roster as it stands:

GK: AD Franch, Cassie Miller, Jordan Silkowitz (unsigned Draft Pick)

DEF: Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Hanna Glas (NYR), Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Addisyn Merrick, Gabrielle Robinson (Unsigned Draft Pick), Izzy Rodriguez, Mallory Weber (SEI), Jenna Winebrenner

MID: Rylan Childers (Unsigned Draft Pick), Chardonnay Curran, Debinha, Vanessa DiBernardo, Morgan Gaurat, Lo’eau LaBonta, Clair Lavogez (SEI), Sam Mewis (SEI), Desiree Scott (NYR), Chloe Logarzo (NYR)

FWD: Michelle Cooper, Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer, Mimmi Larsson, Alexa Spaanstra