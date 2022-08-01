KC Current roar back to earn 2-2 draw with Orlando Pride. Their unbeaten streak’s at 8

Down two goals in the second half, the KC Current fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with the Orlando Pride thanks to goals from Elyse Bennett and Cece Kizer.

The win Sunday evening at Children’s Mercy Park extended the Current’s unbeaten streak to eight games.

Orlando started hot, getting on the board in the 25th minute when Cecilia Hawkins got her head on a hopeful ball forward and beat KC keeper AD Franch to the near post. Then, the Pride made the Current pay shortly after halftime when Addyson Merrick’s giveaway sprung a counterattack.

Franch and Merrick collided and the Pride put the ball into the net.

The Current started their comeback in the 57th minute when Hailie Mace slipped a pass into space for Bennett, who drove with the ball hard at the Orlando defenders. A slight turn of her hips put one of the defenders off-balance, giving her enough room to shoot low and hard past Erin McCleod.

Kizer was the eventual hero of the night. Lo Labonta played a long ball over the top of the Orlando backline for Kizer to run onto. Kizer beat McCleod to the ball, flicking it over the goalkeeper and into her own path to shoot into an empty net.

Kristen Hamilton nearly won the game in stoppage time, but McCleod made the save and got to the rebound before Hamilton could get it over the line.

The Current return to action next weekend in California against the San Diego Wave. Sunday’s kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Central Time.