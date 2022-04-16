KC Current reclaim first place in Central Division with late winner against Houston

Kansas City Current midfielder Victoria Pickett dropped the hammer on an 80th-minute game-winner as the home team beat the Houston Dash 2-1 Friday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

The Challenge Cup victory catapulted the Current to first place in the NWSL’s Central Division, with 10 points earned from their first five matches of the year.

The Current got off to a hot start, scoring in the third minute. After a routine corner-kick was cleared, Elizabeth Ball sent the ball back into the mix. It wound up with Izzy Rodriguez, who slammed a pass across the face of the goal.

Kristen Hamilton was at the back post to head it home, collecting her third goal of the tournament.

Houston leveled in the 59th minute with a perfectly placed cross from Maria Sánchez to Liberty native and former FCKC player Shea Groom, who headed it home past Current keeper Adrianna Franch.

KC began its search for a winner by bringing on four substitutes to change the match. Victoria Pickett provided it in the 80th minute.

Much as they had on the first goal, the Current kept alive a set piece long enough for the play to cycle to a goal. The Dash failed to clear the ball on multiple attempts, one of which fell at the feet of Pickett.

She promptly blasted on-target past Dash keeper Jane Campbell.

The Current will play host to the Chicago Red Stars in their final match of the Challenge Cup group stage. That game, which will likely decide the group’s winner, is set for 4 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, April 24 at Children’s Mercy Park.