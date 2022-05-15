KC Current rally to tie late, then take lead, but extra-time goal gives Pride the draw

Elyse Bennett scored her first goal for the Kansas City Current to tie Saturday’s game at Orlando 1-1, then fed teammate Kristen Hamilton in front of the Pride goal for what could’ve been the game-winner at the end of regulation as Kansas City sought to snap a three-game losing streak.

Snap the streak the Current did, but a win was not to be. After Hamilton’s goal, the Pride earned and converted a penalty kick in extra time in front of the Current’s net.

The match ended 2-2, giving each National Women’s Soccer League squad a point in the standings.

