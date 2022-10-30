KC Current mistakes become Portland goals in Kansas City’s NWSL championship game loss

The Portland Thorns put an end to the Kansas City Current’s Cinderella story Saturday night, winning the NWSL championship 2-0 in front of about 17,000 fans here at Audi Field.

NWSL Most Valuable Player Sophia Smith scored for Portland in the fourth minute. A second-half own-goal off Current defender Addisyn Merrick completed the scoreline.

The Current had found a way to come back and win or tie games multiple times this season. But a 2-0 deficit in the final, against this Portland side on this night, was too much to overcome.

Portland capitalized on two Kansas City mistakes. Inside the first five minutes, KC’s Elizabeth Ball misplayed a ball that she seemingly had a chance to possess or kick away. Instead, the ever-so-speedy Smith ran clear on goal and dribbled around AD Franch before shooting into an empty net.

The Current struggled from the onset and had difficulty maintaining possession. In reality, they never really found much of an offensive rhythm until late in the first half. It looked like they might turn a corner in the second, but the offense had started to cook a little too late.

The Thorns doubled their lead midway through the second half when a cross from Portland’s Yazmeen Ryan ricocheted off Merrick and through Franch before trickling across the line.

Desperate for any kind of spark, the Current eventually brought on Elyse Bennett and changed up their formation. That brought the KC attack to life somewhat, but Portland’s defenders had an answer for everything the Current threw at them.

Former FC Kansas City star Becky Sauerbrunn tracked down every Current runner that slipped in behind. Every Current shot or cross had a body in front of it, and Portland was able to threaten by quickly countering.