How the KC Current learned to win in their 2nd season of existence: SportsBeat podcast

The Kansas City Current are not only in the playoff chase, they’re looking to finish in one of the top two spots and gain a first-round bye on the bracket. That’s quite a change from a year ago, when they played out the string in a last-place season.

That was the inaugural campaign for a team that was hustled together shortly before the season began. One year later, the Current are a force in the league: On Sunday, they got a free-kick goal from Hallie Mace in the 93rd minute to salvage a 1-1 home draw against the Portland Thorns.

The outcome means the Current have lost just five of 20 games this season. On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, you’ll hear from veteran midfielder Kristen Edmonds, who discusses the experience of playing for a winning club this season.

After a break, executive director of communications Dani Welniak shares her thoughts on a 2022 season that included a 13-game unbeaten streak and the Current’s drive to build a new stadium for 2024 — and fill it with fans.

How Matt Potter created a winning culture with Kansas City Current in less than a year