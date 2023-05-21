KC Current fall to Racing Louisville for second time this week, and this time at home

The Kansas City Current faced a halftime deficit for the fourth straight match, and for the fourth straight match they failed to mount a comeback.

Savannah DeMelo scored her third goal against the Current in four days as the Current fell 2-0 to Racing Louisville on Saturday— the KC team’s second loss to the National Women’s Soccer League club from Kentucky in less than a week.

And unlike Wednesday’s 3-2 Challenge Cup decision, in which DeMelo scored twice, this one came at home — Children’s Mercy Park.

DeMelo scored in the 12th minute Saturday and teammate Kirsten Davis added the visitors’ second in the 27th.

KC took 18 shots and put six on target but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Current brought out the strongest lineup they could muster against Louisville, but it didn’t change the outcome.

As has been customary, the Current were dangerous in the attacking possession. But sloppy play in the middle third led to multiple opportunities for the Racing Louisville on the counter.

The first goal mirrored many others that Kansas City has conceded in recent weeks. It included a mistake in the Current’s defensive third. Croix Soto’s soft back pass to Cassie Miller led to a failed clearance that struck DeMelo.

The Louisville player had an empty net in front of her and did not miss.

Fifteen minutes later the Current were caught with numbers forward and a 2v1 led to a wide-open chance for Davis.

The Current will host the Houston Dash next Friday.