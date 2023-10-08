KC Current blast Chicago behind 6 (yes, 6) goals in final game at Children’s Mercy Park

The Kansas City Current closed out their time at Children’s Mercy Park in entertaining fashion.

The Current scored three stunning goals in the first half on their way to a wild scoreline — a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. Incredibly, a different player scored each goal.

A record crowd of 15,671 watched the Current’s victory over Chicago at Children’s Mercy Park. That attendance record may stand for some time given the Current’s new stadium — where they will begin play next season — will be capped at around 11,500 seats.

Izzy Rodriguez opened the scoring after a skillful give-and-go between her and Debinha.

Almost immediately after, the Red Stars scored to tie it at 1-1. And then the Current answered right back.

Less than two minutes after Chicago scored, Alexa Spaanstra delivered an expert back-heel pass to Lo LaBonta, who calmly finished past Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for a 2-1 scoreline.

Things were just getting started.

Just before halftime, Spaanstra scored one herself. She dribbled through multiple defenders before ripping a shot past Naeher into the far post. The Current appeared to have a comfortable lead until an unexpected gaffe by goalkeeper AD Franch, who misplayed a simple back-pass from Stine Ballisager.

The ball went under her foot and into the net — the score was 3-2.

Debinha scored less than 10 minutes into the second half to make it 4-2. Chicago’s Bianca St. Georges answered to make it 4-3, but the knockout punch was coming.

Cece Kizer and Mimmi Larsson added late goals — in the 92nd and 96th minutes respectively — to make it 6-3 at the final whistle.

Afterward, Current players stayed on the field for some time, greeting fans and thanking them for their support through the 2023 season.

The Current have one more regular-season match in 2023. They’ll travel to New Jersey to face Gotham FC next week.

This story will be updated.