KC Current beat Houston Dash before record crowd in Texas. It took a fantastic finish

The Kansas City Current suited up for the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs for the first time Sunday afternoon, taking on the Houston Dash before an announced attendance that topped 21,000.

The bulk of those fans went home frustrated after a Kate Del Fava goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time lifted the Current to a 2-1 victory.

Per Stats Perform’s Twitter account, at 99:32, Del Fava’s winner was the latest non-extra time goal in NWSL history — regular season or playoffs.

The match featured an early goal from both sides — a fifth-minute penalty kick from KC’s Lo LaBonta and 21st-minute equalizer by Houston’s Sophie Schmidt — but then it settled into a battle of wills.

Houston put four of 16 shots on target through the first 90 minutes, Kansas City two of just three.

Things heated up in stoppage time — a whopping 10 minutes’ worth — until Del Fava’s goal found the net.

The official attendance of 21,284 marked a new record for an NWSL playoff game.

The Current will remain on the road next week, heading to Seattle to play the OL Reign.

