KC corrections officers repeatedly strike shackled detainee; officers put on unpaid leave

Two Kansas City corrections officers have been placed on unpaid leave after they were seen on surveillance video striking a detainee shackled to a wheelchair.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office released a statement Friday saying the incident occurred sometime last week, and city leaders became aware Thursday. It happened after the detainee had spit on and kicked a corrections officer, the mayor’s office noted in its news release.

Several video clips were shared late Friday in a “show of transparency.” In the videos, the detainee is seen struggling with several officers in a hallway before being cuffed to a wheelchair.

Later, as the detainee was being wheeled around a corner, officers are seen deploying pepper spray at close range and striking him repeatedly.

According to the mayor’s office, the detainee was being transported to the Vernon County jail, which holds those arrested on alleged municipal offenses.

The detainee declined medical treatment after the incident, according to the mayor’s office. Further details, including the names of those involved, were not immediately disclosed Friday.

In a statement, Lucas said he was “disturbed by the behavior displayed by two corrections officers” seen in the video.

“The officers were immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave and we have referred the incident to the Kansas City Police Department for a thorough investigation,” the mayor said in the statement. “These are difficult jobs and I thank the corrections officers and Kansas City police officers who intervened to protect the detainee and their fellow corrections officers.”

