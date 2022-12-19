KC Comets’ offense rises to occasion in latest back-to-back; 1st MASL draft is Tuesday

The Kansas City Comets settled for another weekend split in Major Arena Soccer League action, losing at the Milwaukee Wave 9-7 on Friday before beating the St. Louis Ambush 7-4 on Saturday in front of another strong crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets came back from a five-goal deficit to tie it up with 1:03 remaining in Milwaukee but ended up losing 9-7 after giving up two late goals.

The Comets then made the long drive home, arriving in Kansas City around 7 a.m. Saturday ahead of their 6:05 p.m. kickoff against the fully rested Ambush.

Despite the circumstances, the Comets took it to the Ambush. After two goals in the second quarter from Nacho Flores, the Comets led 4-0 at halftime.

St. Louis finally got on the board in the second half, but the Comets had already scored enough to earn the 7-4 victory.

Flores said the Comets were aware of the disadvantage they had, but he noted that the team’s chiropractors, masseuse and home crowd always provide a needed lift.

“The atmosphere in this arena (Cable Dahmer Arena) is unreal and unbelievable,” Flores said of Kansas City’s league-leading attendance, which is averaging 4,549. “It makes you feel good and it makes you forget about all the tiredness in your body.”

After a slow start to the season, failing to score more than four goals in any of their first four games, the Comets offense rose to life in the second half against Milwaukee with six second-half goals. They came out the next night and scored seven more.

“Offensively, there are still a lot of things that still need to get better,” Comets player/coach Leo Gibson said. “The more we play as the season progresses, the more we will improve. Our chances of scoring goals will get better, guys will understand each other more.”

The Comets are back in action on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Cable Dahmer Arena against the Monterrey Flash.

MASL College Draft

The Comets will participate in the inaugural MASL College Draft on Tuesday. The Comets will pick ninth in the three-round draft.

Picks in the first two rounds of the draft cannot be traded or passed and will be territorial, meaning teams must select players who attended high school or college in their state, were born in their state or have primary residence in their state.

Picks in the third round of the draft are at-large and can be traded.