KC Comets update: Kansas City falls in Waltman’s return, looks forward to Retro Night

The Kansas City Comets erased a three-goal deficit on Saturday before losing 7-5 to that Tacoma Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Comets had a promising start in the first quarter when Nacho Flores made it 1-0 by scoring with a neat finish, tucking the ball just inside the far post. Later that period Tacoma equalized, starting a four-goal run for the visitors.

Facing a 4-1 deficit with 25 seconds left in the third, the Comets finally answered when Richard Schmermund’s shot from distance was aided by a deflection, giving the Comets hope down 4-2 headed to the final 15 minutes.

Kansas City showered the Tacoma goal with 27 shots in the fourth quarter and managed to score twice to equalize the game at 4-4 with 8:57 left. Tacoma quickly responded, going back in front 5-4 before adding another pair of goals before a late consolation from Leo Gibson made it 7-5.

Outshooting Tacoma 42-20 throughout the contest, the Comets were stonewalled by Stars goalkeeper and former Comet Danny Waltman.

“I haven’t had that much good luck in a long time,” Waltman said. “That was like five seasons’ worth all in one game.”

Still very much loved inside the confines of Cable Dahmer Arena, the 41-year-old had one of the best goalkeeping performances of the season and ended the night with 28 saves.

“It feels like home, it feels like I never left,” Waltman said. “It feels like there is so much love in the building, it’s really amazing. I’m just kind of humbled by it. I’ve had so many great nights here, so many memories came flooding back.”

The Comets fell to third place in the Eastern Conference with 12 points, trailing second-place Milwaukee by one point and three points ahead of fourth-place Baltimore.

Getting back on track

The Comets are back in action Sunday, visiting Pechanga Arena for a battle with the back-to-back Ron Newman Cup champion San Diego Sockers.

The Comets return home Jan. 21 to host Milwaukee on Retro Night. The Comets will be wearing a retro kit recalling the first decade of Comets indoor soccer in the 1980s.

Tickets are available at www.kccomets.com/tickets.