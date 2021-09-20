KC Chiefs vs. LA Chargers: When, where, how to watch on TV, betting line, kickoff time

The Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead on Sunday matches teams in bad moods.

The Chargers fell at home to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 on a final snap field goal. This after having a Los Angeles go-ahead touchdown taken off the board with about 5 1/2 minutes remaining for an illegal formation penalty.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a comeback against the Chiefs similar to Kansas City’s against the Cleveland Browns the previous week.

Then, the Chiefs trailed by nine with about 10 minutes remaining before rallying for the victory. Against the Ravens, Kansas City led by 11 early in the fourth quarter before surrendering two Lamar Jackson touchdown runs and fell 36-35.

The Chiefs and Chargers are 1-1, with the Broncos and Raiders atop the AFC West at 2-0. According to ESPN Stats, this week marks the first time since Week 16 of 2016 that the Chiefs haven’t been at least tied for the division lead. The loser of Sunday’s game will occupy last place in the division.

The Chargers and Chiefs split last season’s series, winning at each other’s stadium. Kansas City won in overtime in the Chargers’ first game at SoFi Stadium — and the first for Justin Herbert as a starter. Los Angeles defeated the Chiefs in a Week 17 game in which Kansas City rested its starters.

Here’s what you need to now about the game:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Sept. 26

Kickoff time: Noon

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead

TV channel: CBS (KCTV, Ch. 5 in Kansas City)

Betting line: Chiefs by 7