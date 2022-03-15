KC Chiefs find Tyrann Mathieu’s replacement, agree to terms with safety Justin Reid

Herbie Teope
·1 min read
AP file photo
In this article:
The Chiefs didn’t take long to find a replacement for Tyrann Mathieu.

Kansas City agreed to terms on a three-year deal with safety Justin Reid, sources familiar with the situation confirmed Monday night with The Star.

Financial details of Reid’s contract were not disclosed, but the NFL Network reports the deal is worth up to $31.5 million with $20 million guaranteed. The contract will become official Wednesday afternoon when the NFL’s new calendar year begins.

Reid, 25, originally entered the league in 2018 as a third-round pick with the Houston Texans. Over the past four years, he has appeared in 57 games with 53 starts, totaling 315 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed and two sacks.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Reid can play both safety positions. The Chiefs will expect Reid to fill Mathieu’s role alongside Juan Thornhill in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

Kansas City had hoped to bring back Mathieu, who was a two-time All-Pro selection over the past three seasons, but instead will go in a different route. Mathieu, who turns 30 on May 13, will enter the market Wednesday as an unrestricted free agent expecting big money — and leaving big shoes to fill.

Over the past three seasons, Mathieu became the heart and soul of the Chiefs’ defense. He appeared in 47 regular-season games, all starts, and totaled 213 tackles, 13 interceptions, 27 passes defensed, three sacks, six quarterback hits and two defensive touchdowns.

