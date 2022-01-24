KC Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu enters concussion protocol, out of playoff game against Bills

The Chiefs lost a key member of their defense on the first drive of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Buffalo converted a fourth-and-2 from the midfield when quarterback Josh Allen ran for 10 yards. Allen was tripped up by safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was then accidentally hit in the head by teammate Jarran Reed, who helped with the tackle.

Tyrann Mathieu takes a gnarly kick to the head that takes him out of the game pic.twitter.com/qtwYAesMYA — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) January 24, 2022

Mathieu stayed in the game briefly before heading to the sideline. He entered the blue medical tent, then walked to the locker room.

The Chiefs announced Mathieu had been placed in the concussion protocol and ruled out of the game.

Mathieu ranks third among the Chiefs with 76 tackles and first with three interceptions.