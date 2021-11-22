KC Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu dealt with a swollen knee before Sunday’s game vs. Cowboys

Chiefs safety Tyrann Matheiu was a surprise late addition to injury report, just a little more than three hours before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mathieu played in the Chiefs’ 19-9 win, but there was still some mystery surrounding a knee injury that had him questionable for the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid helped the air afterward.

“He had surgery on that knee at one time and his knee swelled up overnight, which is a little unusual,” Reid said. “It’s done that in the offseason, not during the season, but my hat goes off to him letting us know when he got up and getting in here, getting treatment done, and then wanting to play.”

Mathieu, who suffered torn ACLs in both knees early in his career, was observed on the field before the game under the watchful eye of head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder. After a few minutes on the field, they went to the locker room.

The three-time All-Pro safety didn’t go though the tunnel during pregame introductions, instead going to the sideline area where Reid instructed him to get off his feet.

“He went through warm-ups and did everything, just let him get right,” Reid said. “He’s a tough kid. My hat goes off to that kid. He is a badger.”

Concerns about Mathieu’s knee must not have been too great. When the Cowboys’ offense had the first possession of the game, Mathieu trotted out with the first-team defense, same as always. He finished the game with three tackles.

“He played well,” Reid said.

Could Mathieu’s knee continue to be a question mark as the Chiefs enter the second half of the regular season? Unclear. But Reid pointed out that Mathieu wouldn’t have played against the Cowboys if the team’s medical staff thought the swelling would get worse.

“Rick and our doctors wouldn’t have let him play if that was the case,” Reid said. “They felt like he would be safe playing, I mean, as safe as you can be playing football. … They were able to get some of that swelling out.”

The Chiefs are off next weekend, giving Mathieu an extra week to rest before the team returns in Week 13 to host the Denver Broncos on Dec. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.