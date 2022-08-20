KC Chiefs report card against Washington Commanders in second of 3 NFL preseason games

The Chiefs’ starters are getting it done.

Combine last week’s results with Saturday’s preseason victory against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and the Chiefs’ first-team squad has outscored opponents 21-0.

Unlike last week, the Chiefs finished the game with a victory, 24-14.

Next: The Chiefs’ preseason concludes with a home game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on Channel 41.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Patrick Mahomes excelled once again. Linebacker Nick Bolton was active and fast. But let’s go with tight end Jody Fortson, and not only for his two touchdown receptions. He also came close to blocking the Commanders’ first punt. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Fortson could be a red-zone force this season.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

What more could the starters accomplish on Saturday? Two possessions, two touchdown passes from Mahomes to Fortson. The second one threaded the needle from 5 yards. But both drives included some Mahomes magic, like a checkdown outlet toss to Jerick McKinnon, a pump-fake and route adjustment by tight end Noah Gray for a 30-yard gain and a sidearm sling across his body for 14 to receiver Justin Watson. Chiefs coach Andy Reid went to Shane Buechele after Mahomes exited following two series.

Rushing offense: D

Look, the Chiefs’ starting offense has three touchdowns in three possessions over two preseason games. No complaints. But after their Mahomes-led drive produced 12 rushing yards on four attempts a week ago, the totals got worse this week.

In two series, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco combined for just 7 yards on five carries. The offensive line needs to get more push, but the backs should show more more hole-awareness, too. After one short gain by Pacheco, Mahomes appeared to be signaling a missed opportunity for a cutback. Buechele scrambled for 13- and 11-yard gains, and those were the longest ground gains by the Chiefs.

Story continues

But the Chiefs have a rushing touchdown. A late interception and return set up the Chiefs at the 3. It took three snaps and quarterback Dustin Crum nearly botched the handoff, but Tayon Fleet-Davis found a gap and scored from the 1.

Passing defense: A

Rookie George Karlaftis picked up his second sack in two preseason games. Once again, he didn’t overpower the tackle, but once the play was extended Karlaftis was there for the coverage takedown. And unlike the one he recorded in Chicago, Karlaftis celebrated this one heartily.

Tackle Khalen Saunders also picked up a bull-rush sack. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed knocked down a third-down pass from Carson Wentz to force an early punt. Chris Lammons, who appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs last season, came up with a nice pass breakup on a deep sideline route in the third quarter.

Finally, a turnover. Lammons stepped in front of a Sam Howell sideline pass for the Chiefs’ first takeaway of the preseason. Lammons returned the pick 22 yards to set up the Chiefs final touchdown.

Rushing defense: B

A solid day for the Chiefs. Bolton was flying around during his early series. Washington’s Bryan Robinson Jr., was effective early, and if this had been a regular-season game, the plan might have been to become more established on the ground — especially with star defender Chris Jones missing the game with an injury.

Special teams: B

Harrison Butker provided some pregame buzz when he connected on a 74-yard field goal, kicking toward the west goal post. Players on both teams offered congratulations. But Butker pulled a 53-yarder during the game. Corey Coleman contributed a 16-yard punt return. The Chiefs’ kickoff-coverage team was solid as coordinator Dave Toub had Butker keep his kicks out of the end zone.