KC Chiefs’ Remmers, Hitchens among 6 inactive players for Monday’s game vs. NY Giants

The Chiefs don’t have any surprises on their list of inactive players for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps), defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee), right tackle Mike Remmers (knee), center Austin Blythe, cornerback Deandre Baker and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho were declared out for the game.

Hitchens, whom the Chiefs previously designated as out on Saturday’s injury report, will miss a second straight game after suffering the triceps injury in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team.

The Chiefs are likely to lean on Ben Niemann, Willie Gay Jr. and rookie Nick Bolton as the starting linebackers in their 4-3 base defense. Dorian O’Daniel and Darius Harris, who was elevated Monday afternoon from the practice squad, provide depth and can contribute on special teams.

The Chiefs also elevated defensive lineman Austin Edwards from the practice squad in a move to provide depth with Saunders out.

With Remmers out of action Monday, the Chiefs are likely to return to rookie Lucas Niang at right tackle. Niang started the season’s first five games before Remmers replaced him in Week 6.

Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active for the first time this season after being a healthy inactive the previous seven games. Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the 2020 season, has not played since Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (ankle), safety Nate Ebner (ankle) and defensive lineman Danny Shelton are inactive.

Giants wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, both of whom entered the weekend as questionable on the injury report, are active.