KC Chiefs pummel Steelers, winning AFC West, securing playoff berth, building AFC lead

No Travis Kelce or Nick Bolton or Lucas Niang on Sunday?

Clearly it wasn’t an issue for an undermanned Chiefs team against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dissected the Steelers, completing 23 of 30 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. The Chiefs’ defense also stepped up, holding the Steelers to 303 total yards of offense.

The result was a Chiefs’ 36-10 blowout win over the Steelers in Week 16.

Mahomes got the Chiefs on track early, leading the Chiefs (11-4) on an efficient 14-play, 68-yard drive, which running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped with a physical 1-yard run.

The second-year running back absorbed a punishing hit in the backfield, but bounced off before dashing in the end zone. The Chiefs also converted a fourth-and-short from inside the Steelers’ 5-yard line on the opening drive.

Mahomes’ first touchdown pass came on the team’s second drive, when he connected for a 5-yard pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle. The Chiefs’ quarterback also found receiver Mecole Hardman for an 8-yard touchdown pass on the team’s fourth possession.

Defensively, the Chiefs stymied Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 23 of 35 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Roethlisberger’s pick came on a failed flea-flicker in the first quarter — Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward picked off the errant pass. Mahomes made the Steelers pay six plays later with a laser to Pringle.

Defensive linemen Frank Clark and Tershawn Wharton each recorded a sack, while defensive tackle Jarran Reed and safety Tyrann Mathieu each recorded a fumble recovery.

The win, combined with the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss earlier in the afternoon, clinched the Chiefs’ sixth straight division title.

The Chiefs also extended their winning streak to eight games. They hold a one-game lead over the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in the hunt for the AFC’s No. 1 postseason seed.

COLLECTIVE EFFORT

The Chiefs needed someone to step up on offense during Kelce’s absence.

But instead of a single individual, Mahomes connected with nine teammates before giving way to backup Chad Henne in the fourth quarter. Pringle paced the passing game with six catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets.

Running back Derrick Gore chipped in with three catches for 61 yards on three targets.

Running back Darrel Williams totaled 85 yards (30 yards receiving), while wide receiver Mecole Hardman grabbed three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Tight ends Blake Bell and rookie Noah Gray combined for three catches for 31 yards.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was activated Saturday from the reserve/COVID-19 list, totaled just two catches for 19 yards on two targets. The Chiefs might have limited Hill’s snaps because he missed three days of practice in the past week.

GOOD ENOUGH FOR A DAY

With kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs had to rely on backups.

Elliott Fry filled in for Butker and earned his paycheck, converting three extra-point attempts and nailing three field goals. He missed an extra-point and a 39-yard field goal attempt, but overall it was a good game for the replacement kicker.

Johnny Townsend, Tommy’s older brother, punted twice for 91 yards.

INTO SECOND PLACE

Reid’s place in Chiefs’ lore was cemented when he led the team to a win in Super Bowl LIV.

And he’s continued to climb the team’s record books.

With Sunday’s victory, Reid has 102 regular-season wins, moving him past Marty Schottenheimer (101) into second place for most wins by a head coach in Chiefs history. Reid trails just Hank Stram (124) now.

Reid and Stram are the only head coaches to win a Super Bowl for Kansas City.

MORE COVID-19 ROSTER SHUFFLING

The Chiefs were also without rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and rookie tackle Lucas Niang after the duo didn’t pass the NFL’s protocols Sunday morning.

Ben Niemann stepped in for Bolton, the Chiefs’ leading tackler, and totaled eight tackles.

Andrew Wylie drew the start at right tackle, his fifth of the season, and held his own against the Steelers’ All-Pro pass rusher, T.J. Watt. The Steelers appeared to have Watt, who was nursing a rib injury, on a snap count. But Wylie did his part to keep the pocket clean even when Watt was in the game.

Watt, who came in with a league-high 17.5 sacks, had just one tackle.

INJURIES

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a collarbone injury in the second half and did not return. Safety Tyrann Matheiu suffered a quad injury in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game, as well.

INACTIVES

Kelce, Bolton, Niang and quarterback Shane Buechele were not dressed for the game.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.