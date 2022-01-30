KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes tied pair of league playoff records in loss against Bengals

The Chiefs’ big first-half lead didn’t hold up Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game went to overtime, and the Chiefs lost 27-24 to overtime after leading by 18 points, 21-3.

After scoring touchdowns on their first three drives of the game, the Chiefs’ offense stalled in second half before going on a late scoring drive near the end of regulation.

Harrison Butker’s field goal forced overtime for the second week in a row.

The game did not end in the Chiefs’ favor, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured yet another place in NFL history. He tied a pair of all-time NFL playoff records during the game.

Mahomes etched his name alongside a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers in Joe Montana and Kurt Warner.

Mahomes had three first-half touchdown throws giving him 11 in this postseason, tied for the most ever, ESPN said. The others:

Joe Flacco (Ravens) in 2012

Warner (Rams) in 2008

Montana (49ers) in 1989

Those touchdown passes also helped Mahomes tie another record.

Mahomes is now the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw three or more touchdown passes in three separate playoff games within a single postseason.

These are the others, from the NFL:

Tom Brady (Patriots) in 2014

Flacco (Ravens) in 2012

Aaron Rodgers (Packers) in 2010

Each of the previous three players won the Super Bowl MVP award that same postseason.

Mahomes’ second touchdown pass was a 5-yard throw to tight end Travis Kelce. That was the 11th time in playoff history a Mahomes-to-Kelce completion has resulted in a touchdown, the NFL said.

Only two other tandems in NFL history have had more touchdown connections.

That list:

15: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

12: Joe Montana and Jerry Rice