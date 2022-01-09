KC Chiefs do their part, beating Broncos for 13th straight time. Now it’s watch & wait

The Denver Broncos were threatening to score midway through the fourth quarter, and a touchdown would’ve put the Chiefs in a bad spot at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Chiefs’ defense, however, made sure that scenario wouldn’t materialize Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram stuffed Broncos running back Melvin Gordon in the backfield, causing a fumble. Chiefs rookie linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up the loose ball and raced 86 yards for a game-changing touchdown.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed for the 2-point conversion to give the Chiefs a 28-21 lead and an eventual 28-24 victory — their 13th straight over the AFC West-rival Broncos. Mahomes has never lost to Denver.

With Saturday’s win, the Chiefs finish the regular season with a 12-5 record and still have hope for the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the postseason, depending on what happens Sunday in the Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game. A Texans victory would give the Chiefs the top seed, and with it a first-round bye and homefield advantage until the Super Bowl.

Ingram’s and Bolton’s respective plays helped turn around the Chiefs’ fortunes in a game played on a slippery field. The Broncos led 21-20 and threatened to take charge of the game before Bolton’s scoop-and-score changed the outcome.

Before that play, the Broncos played a spirited game against the favored Chiefs, totaling 364 yards. They held KC’s vaunted offense to 390 total yards overall.

Denver quarterback Drew Lock completed just 12 of 24 passes for 162 yards, but the Lee’s Summit and Mizzou product tormented the Chiefs with 35 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Gordon rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts.

With the defense struggling early in the game, the Chiefs’ offense picked up the slack.

Mahomes completed 27 of 44 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns for a 93.9 passer rating. His scoring passes went to tight end Travis Kelce and running back Jerick McKinnon.

Story continues

Mahomes also rushed for 54 yards on nine carries to lead the team in that department.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman hauled in eight passes for 103 yards on 11 targets, helping pick up the slack with Tyreek Hill banged up.

Ultimately, a Chiefs defense that had been so stout throughout the team’s eight-game winning streak stepped up when most needed.

Bolton finished with six tackles and the game-changing score, while Ingram chipped in four tackles. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi recorded the Chiefs’ lone sack of the game.

CURIOUS CASE OF HILL

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill apparently hurt his heel while warming up before the game, and the Chiefs closely monitored his situation during the first half.

He stood on the sideline for extended stretches of the game and was in and out of the contest.

The Chiefs could’ve made the decision to shut him down for the game with the postseason looming, but ultimately they decided to let their leading wide receiver continue playing.

Hill finished the game with a catch for 2 yards on three targets, but he was clearly limited in what he could do on the field.

RUNNING CONCERNS

The Chiefs allowed Denver to rush for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in Saturday’s game.

And this is an emerging problem, ladies and gentlemen.

Over the past month, opponents have gouged the Chiefs on the ground. The Chargers ripped them for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15; the Steelers rolled up 130 yards; and then came Saturday. The Chiefs’ saving grace in this stretch? The Bengals’ 60-yard output last Sunday.

Teams typically try to establish the run game in the postseason, especially in potentially inclement weather. The Chiefs must put a halt to this trend of allowing opponents to rack up more than 100 yards rushing.

This would be especially critical against the Tennessee Titans, who love to run and are expected to have running back Derrick Henry back for the playoffs.

SPECIAL TEAMS GAFFES

First Harrison Butker slipped shortly before making contact with the football during a kickoff. The Broncos got the ball in good field position at their own 33-yard line.

The Chiefs’ defense did its part to limit the damage, forcing a three-and-out to set up a Denver punt. But Chiefs rookie safety Zayne Anderson crashed into Broncos punter Jacob Bobenmoyer and drew a roughing the kicker penalty.

With a new set of downs, the Broncos capitalized by driving the field and scoring on Lock’s 5-yard touchdown.

Anderson’s penalty marked the second straight week that he’s drawn a special teams flag at the worst possible time. His holding penalty negated a kickoff return for a touchdown by Byron Pringle against the Bengals in Week 17.

Those penalties are highlighted because of what looms on the horizon. Any type of special teams infractions could cost the Chiefs a playoff game.

CAREER FIRST

Running back Darrel Williams entered the game needing 37 total yards to record his first 1,000-yard season from scrimmage. He reached the milestone at the end of the first half with a 17-yard catch.

Williams finished the game with 47 total yards, rushing for 17 on seven carries and hauling in three catches for 30 more. But he later suffered a toe injury and didn’t play in the second half.

Williams started for the second straight game in place of the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), and he has proven his worth in a backup role as a versatile playmaker out of the backfield.

The Chiefs are likely to continue relying on Williams as a change-of-pace rusher during the postseason alongside Edwards-Helaire, provided both are healthy.

INJURIES

In addition to Hill’s heel, Williams’ toe injury is a cause for concern with the playoff approaching.

INACTIVES

Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), cornerback Deandre Baker, tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and quarterback Shane Buechele were not dressed for the game.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs will need to wait for Sunday’s slate of games to conclude before they can determine their first playoff opponent and the date/time of that game.