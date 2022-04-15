KC Chiefs Mock Draft 3.0: Staying with defense at the top (with a first-round gamble)

Herbie Teope
·7 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas, is creeping ever closer. It won’t be long before the Chiefs are officially on the clock.

The Star previously rolled out Mock 1.0 two weeks ago and Mock 2.0 last week, selecting players for each of the Chiefs’ current 12 draft slots.

Barring draft-day trades, here’s what we think makes sense for each of the Chiefs’ picks in our third of four mock drafts.

Round 1 (29th overall, from Miami): CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

He’s projected as a late first-round pick, so this is an excellent spot for the Chiefs to grab a cornerback ... if the ball-hawking Gordon remains on the board.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Gordon has the size and physical tools to play in both press-man and zone coverage, making him an ideal fit for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme. He’s also won’t shy from contact and is a strong tackler.

Gordon finished his college career with 97 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passed defensed and two forced fumbles.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

  • Mock 2.0 selection: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Round 1 (30th): DL David Ojabo, Michigan

If not for a ruptured Achilles suffered during Michigan’s Pro Day workout in mid-March, Ojabo would be long gone off the board at No. 30.

The injury might scare off some teams, causing this talented pass rusher to slide. And that would be to the Chiefs’ benefit.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ojabo made the most of his first full season as an NFL starter in 2021, totaling a dominant 11 sacks and five forced fumbles with 35 tackles. It’s a small sample size, but he showed he can be a wrecking ball in the pass rush.

Any team selecting Ojabo must understand that he might not be ready to go by the start of the regular season because of his recovery process. His upside alone, however, will command a long look.

There’s no doubt this selection is a bit of a gamble, sort of like chasing a gut-shot straight-flush draw to the river against a made hand. But like any true high-risk/high-reward scenario, the prize is worthwhile if the one-outer hits.

The question here is whether Chiefs general manager Brett Veach wants to gamble on Ojabo in Round 1.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

  • Mock 2.0 selection: DL Logan Hall, Houston

Round 2 (50th, from Miami): WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

By this point in our mock-draft series, perhaps you’ve noticed a theme: two defensive picks, followed by a wide receiver with the Chiefs’ third selection.

No need to change it up now. Let’s go with the former Nittany Lion.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Dotson showed growth in each of his four college seasons, in 2021 racking up 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns on 91 catches. He finished his time at Penn State with 183 catches for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per reception. He also contributed on special teams, totaling 25 punt returns for 338 yards and a touchdown.

There’s a lot to like about Dotson, who projects as a late-first to early second-round pick.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

  • Mock 2.0 selection: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Round 2 (62nd): S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Cook, a converted cornerback, is widely regarded as a tenacious defender, one who embraces contact as an enforcer either on the back end of coverage or in the box.

He finished his productive college career at Cincinnati with 124 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed and would provide position flexibility in the Chiefs’ three-safety packages alongside holdover Juan Thornhill and newcomer Justin Reid.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

  • Mock 2.0 selection: DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Round 3 (94th): DE Drake Jackson, USC

The selection of Ojabo in the first round and Jackson here would give the Chiefs some extra insurance at the position.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Jackson currently projects as Day 2 selection and could be viewed as a developmental player, but this is a good spot to grab him if he’s available. He finished his college career with 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

With Jackson, the Chiefs would have a good rotational piece to utilize on the edge with Frank Clark, Mike Danna, Tershawn Wharton and Joshua Kaindoh while Ojabo (recovering from the aformentioned Achilles injury) is on the mend.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

  • Mock 2.0 selection: T Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Round 3 (103rd, comp pick): DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Even with Derrick Nnadi returning on a one-year deal, the Chiefs need to bolster their depth on the interior line.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Ridgeway is a former high school wrestler — he won an Illinois state championship in 2017 — so he knows how to use leverage against an opponent. He started his college career at Illinois State before transferring in 2021 to Arkansas, where he totaled 39 tackles and two sacks.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

  • Mock 2.0 selection: S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Round 4 (121st, from Miami): T Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette

The 6-foot-6, 299-pound Mitchell provides positional flexibility, having started at both left and right tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns at various points during his college career.

The Chiefs need a solution at right tackle with Lucas Niang returning from a knee injury and Andrew Wylie back on a one-year deal. At the very least, selecting Mitchell with this pick provides competition and depth for the unit tasked with protecting superstar QB Patrick Mahomes.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

  • Mock 2.0 selection: CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Round 4 (135th): CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

At 6-foot-3 and 197 pounds, Williams is a big cornerback from a small school. And his size makes him highly intriguing, especially when pictured against some of the NFL’s top wide receivers in the AFC West.

By going with two cornerbacks in the first four rounds of this mock draft — Gordon at the top, and now Williams — we’ve addressed the Chiefs’ needs at a critical position. The hope would be that Gordon and Williams could be plugged in relatively quickly alongside veteran holdovers L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton (who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract).

The Chiefs have reportedly brought Williams to Kansas City for a visit, so there’s at least some level of interest here.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada

  • Mock 2.0 selection: RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Round 7 (233rd, from Minnesota): CB Cordale Flott, LSU

At this stage of the draft, the Chiefs are looking for upside and players capable of contributing on special teams.

A lanky 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Flott would need to pack on some weight in order to deal with the physical demands of the NFL. But the Chiefs scout the SEC well, especially LSU, and would have a plan for how to help him develop.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: LB Jeremiah Moon, Florida

  • Mock 2.0 selection: WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

Round 7 (243rd, from Las Vegas via New England): DL Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Uwazurike can play multiple positions on the defensive line, including wide on the edge. And the Chiefs covet versatile players.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: RB Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech

  • Mock 2.0 selection: LB Ellis Brooks, Penn State

Round 7 (251st): WR Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Roberson split his college career between West Virginia and SMU, finishing with a combined 174 catches for 2,734 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He provided an overwhelming portion of SMU’s production on offense and can also contribute on returns. He logged nine for 301 yards and a touchdown with the Mustangs.

  • Mock 1.0 selection: S Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Indiana

  • Mock 2.0 selection: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Round 7 (259th, comp pick): LB Darien Butler, Arizona State

Grabbing a linebacker for depth might be on the menu, especially if Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel don’t return. If this is the pick here, the Chiefs make it thinking Butler can also contribute on special teams

  • Mock 1.0 selection: CB DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech

  • Mock 2.0 selection: C/G Luke Wattenberg, Washington

