KC Chiefs at LA Chargers: How to watch on TV or stream, betting line, kickoff time
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
First place in the AFC West will be on the line on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Chiefs, 9-4, will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Chargers, 8-5. Because Los Angeles defeated the Chiefs 30-24 on Sept. 26, the Chargers would be in first place with a win Thursday because they’d hold the tiebreaker.
If the Chiefs prevail, they would have a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
A year ago, the Chiefs rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Chargers 23-20 in overtime in California. That was the Chiefs’ first visit to SoFi Stadium.
These are the particulars about the game.
When: Thursday, Dec. 16
Kickoff time: 7:20 p.m.
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
TV channel: Fox (WDAF, Ch. 4 in Kansas City)
Streaming: The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime
Betting line: Chiefs by 3