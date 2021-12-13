KC Chiefs at LA Chargers: How to watch on TV or stream, betting line, kickoff time

First place in the AFC West will be on the line on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chiefs, 9-4, will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Chargers, 8-5. Because Los Angeles defeated the Chiefs 30-24 on Sept. 26, the Chargers would be in first place with a win Thursday because they’d hold the tiebreaker.

If the Chiefs prevail, they would have a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.

A year ago, the Chiefs rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Chargers 23-20 in overtime in California. That was the Chiefs’ first visit to SoFi Stadium.

These are the particulars about the game.

When: Thursday, Dec. 16

Kickoff time: 7:20 p.m.

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV channel: Fox (WDAF, Ch. 4 in Kansas City)

Streaming: The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime

Betting line: Chiefs by 3