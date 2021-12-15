It’s KC Chiefs at L.A. Chargers Thursday night. And the Bolts know Melvin Ingram well

At 9-4, the Chiefs are on a roll — they’ve got a six-game winning streak now — but they face stiff competition against the L.A. Chargers in an AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.

A lot is riding on this game. The Chargers (8-5) should be motivated to get back into a tie-break situation with the Chiefs. A win would make both teams 9-5, and the Chargers are confident after defeating the Chiefs in Week 3.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, want to seize command of the division and could leave Los Angeles with a two-game lead.

Here are some players other than obvious stars like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to keep an eye on Thursday night.

Chiefs defensive end/outside linebacker Melvin Ingram

The Chargers selected Ingram in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he spent nine seasons wearing their uniform before leaving via free agency this past offseason. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he didn’t stay there long. The Chiefs traded for him on Nov. 2, and he has factored pretty heavily into their subsequent defensive turnaround. Thursday night’s matchup could bring out some emotions in Ingram, who squares off against the organization that gave him his shot in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler should be extra-amped for this game.

Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie

Lucas Niang (ribs) is getting healthier and was active on Sunday for the first time since Week 9. But it would be pretty surprising if the Chiefs inserted him back into the starting lineup at right tackle based on how well Wylie has played during Niang’s four-game absence. Wylie will earn his paycheck if he draws another start, as expected. He’ll likely be blocking star Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Chargers tight end Jared Cook

He might not have the speed at this stage of his career, but the 34-year-old Cook remains a threat in the Chargers’ passing game. In 13 appearances (nine starts) this season, Cook has 38 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also produced against the Chiefs in his 13-year career, totaling 31 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. The Chargers’ wide receiver group poses the immediate threat, but the Chiefs can’t fall asleep on Cook.

Chargers safety Derwin James

A lot depends on James’ health, because a hamstring injury prevented him from playing last weekend against the New York Giants. If he plays Thursday, he could be a difference-maker. One of the league’s most athletic safeties, James already has 100 tackles, second-most on the Chargers’ defense, plus two sacks, two interceptions, three passes defensed and five quarterback hits.