KC Chiefs’ game vs. Bills delayed by weather; fans at Arrowhead advised to seek shelter

Severe weather on its way to Kansas City temporarily suspended the Chiefs-Bills game Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

There was no immediate estimation for how long the delay would last.

After the two teams completed the first half, they did not return for the second half on time, with the stadium loudspeakers advising fans to seek shelter as severe storms were expected in the area.

“Please be advised that due to pending weather conditions, all event activities will be interrupted,” a message read on the stadium’s scoreboards. “Arrowhead Stadium asks that all guests make their way to the concourses and out of the elements and follow the direction of the stadium staff.”

Both teams’ specialists — kickers, punters and long-snappers — were on the field warming up for the second half but departed after the message appeared inside the venue.

The Bills led 24-13 at halftime, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing for 219 yards on just seven completions.