The KC Chiefs fooled us into thinking they’d put this in the past. That’s why it hurts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam McDowell
·5 min read
Ed Zurga/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The clock hit 13 seconds late in the first half Sunday, and a sold-out crowd inside Arrowhead Stadium began to chant the number in unison. A venue that spent more than two decades as the provider of its team’s most cruel heartbreak had progressed to moments so fond that they were stamped onto T-shirts across Kansas City.

You see, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told us just one week ago that this organization had buried days like these deep into its past.

But those 13 seconds, as they will be remembered now, were more of a set-up than some sort of miracle.

They fooled us into thinking what came Sunday would not come — could not come — as long as No. 15 was here.

We fell for it. Which makes the fall that much harder.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, erasing an 18-point deficit but rekindling memories of Arrowhead past.

A franchise history that could be separated into two distinct eras — Pre-Mahomes and Post-Mahomes — now bleeds together more easily than thought.

The Chiefs once spaced 25 seasons between home playoff wins, and not for lack of opportunity. Their defeats came with nicknames, shock and torture.

This will fit there.

But it’s worse.

In 2017, the Chiefs drafted a quarterback from Tyler, Texas, and he squashed whatever evil had cursed this place. But for all of the greatness he provided — the Super Bowl title, the historic comeback wins along the way, the four straight AFC Championship Game appearances — this is part of the package, too.

The past.

And the present.

But worse still.

It’s easy to overreact to the moment — easy to call last week’s comeback against the Bills the best in team history, for example — but the comparisons here are easy. Yes, there have been larger blown leads. There have actually been games in which the Chiefs were larger favorites than the 7-point closing line against the Bengals.

None of those had Mahomes.

This one did.

The Lin Elliott Game didn’t have Mahomes. The Marcus Mariota Pass to Himself Game didn’t either. Not the No Punt Game. Nor the Field Goal Game.

The Chiefs had a 97.3% chance to win at one point Sunday, per Next Gen Stats, and the best football player in the world stood on their sideline. They led 21-10, ball at the 1-yard line, ready to play make-it, take-it and seal their flight to the West Coast, where they would’ve been a betting favorite to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

With four teams left in the dance, the most intriguing bet on the sheet was not who would win the Super Bowl but rather if you’d prefer to take the Chiefs or the rest of the field.

As he stepped to the lectern for a post-game news conference Sunday, Mahomes listed off the finality of the Chiefs’ past four seasons. He wasn’t asked by the way. The question before him pondered what might be on his mind at that very moment.

He answered:

2018.

2019.

2020.

And 2021.

“A few plays here and there,” Mahomes said, “and you could have four chances at the Super Bowl.”

That’s what makes this difficult.

They have one.

With the guarantee of nothing.

A city that waited 50 years for a parade is entitled to feel as though it deserves to be spoiled with another. A city that sat through six consecutive home playoff losses is entitled to believe it didn’t deserve to sit through that one.

“This is another great challenge for this team and for this organization,” safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

The Chiefs were the best team still permitted to play football this weekend — Mathieu said that, too. The team that took the field in the first half remains the best team in football. Where did it go?

Mahomes threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and the Chiefs scored on their initial three drives before only the game clock could halt their next one.

That should’ve been sufficient. Should’ve been over. An observer of the old Chiefs — the Pre-Mahomes — would know better. An observer of Post-Mahomes Chiefs could have booked a flight for Los Angeles.

The Bengals swear they changed hardly anything defensively. The results changed significantly. Mahomes managed only 55 yards after halftime, when the Chiefs scored just three points. He fell into some habits to which he succumbed over the middle part of the season — he passed up short passes in favor of looking for something bigger. The scrambles weren’t there. The drops returned.

“I mean, I gotta be better,” Mahomes said. “When you’re up 21-3 at one point in the game, you can’t lose it. I put that on myself.”

What Mahomes and the Chiefs did to the Bills in just 13 seconds a week ago came back at them in full force over 35 minutes.

A slow bleed. More painful. More agonizing. Far more confounding.

Even for all of the second-half struggles, they still forced overtime. Still won a coin flip. Still had the ball in Mahomes’ hands with a chance to win the game with a touchdown.

Forget 13 seconds. The Chiefs had all the time in the world.

Incomplete pass.

Incomplete pass.

Interception.

Time of possession: 14 seconds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in regulation and assisted on the game-winner, and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot as the Flyers picked up their first victory since Dec. 29. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Ang

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3. Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play. Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Ar

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Analysis: Andy Reid helped pave the way for young coaches

    Andy Reid was a young, offensive-minded coach who hadn’t even been a coordinator when Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hired him to lead a franchise out of despair 23 years ago. Now, Reid and three much younger, offensive gurus are the last coaches standing. The NFL’s Final Four teams each feature a head coach with a strong offensive pedigree who took different paths to reach this point. Reid just happens to be two decades older than all of them. The 63-year-old Reid leads the Kansas City

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Alberta's 1st fully accessible community rink to have grand opening on Saturday

    After five years of development, Alberta's first fully accessible outdoor community rink is slated to have its grand opening Saturday in northwest Calgary. The Parkdale Community Association (PCA) began exploring options to replace its community rink when the facility reached the end of its 30-year lifespan a few years ago. But when association members asked if accessibility was an issue for seniors, persons with disabilities and sledge hockey players, the vision for the rink changed, director J

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev