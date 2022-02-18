KC Chiefs’ Chris Lammons, wanted in battery case, turns himself in to Las Vegas police

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, who was wanted by Las Vegas police in connection with a battery case that left a man unconscious, has turned himself in to authorities.

Las Vegas police said Lammons, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday for “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy.” Lammons posted bail.

The victim told police on Feb. 5 that he was beaten by four men at a nightclub on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Investigators initially identified New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara as a suspect; he was taken into custody on Feb. 6.

Further investigation determined that three other men, including Lammons, took part in the alleged battery. Two other men turned themselves in on Feb. 14.

The Chiefs told The Star on Wednesday that they were aware of the situation but had no comment.

In his second season with the Chiefs, Lammons appeared in 12 games in 2021, mostly on special teams. An exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, he injured an ankle in a game against the Broncos on Dec. 5 and finished the regular season on injured reserve.

The Star’s Herbie Teope contributed to this report