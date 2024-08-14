The KC Chiefs brought a magician to training camp and he blew their minds

Coach Andy Reid on Tuesday joined a SiriusXM Town Hall from Chiefs training camp and was asked why he has the team come to St. Joseph every year.

“The kids, they’ll get on their cell phones and not communicate, they’ll communicate through the cell phone,” Reid said. “So here they’re eating dinner with each other. They’re sleeping in the same dorm rooms and sharing bathrooms and you’ve got to talk and you’ve got to communicate. You develop relationships. And for a team, the stronger that bond is, where you respect the guy next you, you go that little extra mile.”

It’s not just eating, sleeping and working together that has bonded the players at this year’s camp. The Chiefs had magician Blake Vogt visit and his illusions left the players amazed.

The Chiefs shared this video and it’s fun to see their reaction, and their interactions with one another also reinforces Reid’s point of why he likes having them live together.