KC Chiefs get Blake Bell back from reserve/COVID-19 list but make one Friday addition

The Chiefs on Friday welcomed back tight end Blake Bell to the practice field, but then saw another player enter the NFL’s COVID protocol.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that punter Tommy Townsend was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Reid did not say if Townsend tested positive or is deemed a close contact, but there is a short window for the punter to clear the protocol before Sunday’s game.

Regardless of Townsend’s specifics, the Chiefs now face the prospect of being without two of their specialists for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kicker Harrison Butker previously landed in the league’s protocol on Monday.

The Chiefs on Friday had two punters on the practice field: Johnny Townsend, who is Tommy’s older brother, and Joe Charlton. Both are on the practice squad and on standby for elevation if the Chiefs find themselves without their primary punter.

As it stands now, the top candidate would be the eldest Townsend, who spent time with the Chiefs in 2020 and has Reid’s confidence if called upon.

“That’s why we brought him in,” Reid said.

The Chiefs last week signed kicker Elliot Fry to the practice squad before elevating him the active roster this week in the wake of Butker landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fry has taken the kicking duties in practice the past three days and impressed special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

“He’s done a really good job in the short time that he’s been here,” Toub said Thursday. “It says a lot about his work ethic.”

But there is another challenge because of the moving pieces within the specialists group.

The Chiefs must depend on a quick learning curve and comfort level between Fry, a potential new punter who is responsible for placement and hold of the snap, and long snapper James Winchester on any field-goal and extra-point attempts.

Reid, though, points out that Fry and any one of the practice squad punters have experience in the mechanics of field goal formations.

“They got a couple reps in today and we’ll see how that goes,” Reid said. “I’ve got confidence that they’ve done both. I think we should be OK. I’m glad our snapper is intact right now.”

Townsend’s placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list keeps the team’s total at nine players. The others remaining on the list are Butker, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, rookie tackle Lucas Niang, offensive lineman Kyle Long, rookie linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Armani Watts and cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Any one of the players could be activated from the list Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s game, provided they clear the NFL’s protocols.

Here’s how the Chiefs got to where they are now in the past two weeks:

Dec. 13: wide receiver Josh Gordon on list.

Dec. 14: defensive lineman Chris Jones on list.

Dec. 15: linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on list.

Dec. 16: Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers without Gordon, Jones, Gay.

Dec. 17: practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter on list.

Dec. 20: Kelce, Butker, cornerback Charvarius Ward on list.

Dec. 21: Hill, Niang, Bolton, Fenton, Bell, Long, Watts, practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain, practice squad linebacker Darius Harris* added to list.

Dec. 22: tackle Mike Remmers, who is currently on injured reserve, added to list; Gordon and Gay clear protocol and return to practice.

Dec. 23: Jones and Ward clear protocol and return to practice.

Dec. 24: Bell clears protocol and returns to practice; Townsend on list.

In other team news, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee), linebacker Ben Niemann (ankle) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (hand) practiced fully Friday. Neither player is a assigned a game designation on the injury report, meaning they are available for a normal workload against the Steelers.