This KC Chiefs back is confident in his hands. Will it lead to more catches in 2022?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains optimistic about his receiving abilities — even if he hasn’t showcased them as much as many expected during his first two NFL seasons.

“Man, I’m 1,010% confident in my hands,” Edwards-Helaire said Thursday at Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western. “I feel like I’m one of the best pass-catchers, as far as running back, in the league, and I’ll completely stand on that.”

The question now for Chiefs fans — and fantasy football players as well — is whether that ability will show through more in 2022 as the offense transitions to life without receiver Tyreek Hill.

Edwards-Helaire certainly seemed like someone who would be able to help the Chiefs’ passing game. After being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he drew comparisons from general manager Brett Veach to former running back Brian Westbrook, who averaged 75 receptions per season during one four-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles under Chiefs coach Andy Reid from 2004-07.

The opportunities for Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs passing game, so far at least, have been limited. Edwards-Helaire had 36 receptions in 13 games during his rookie season in 2020, though that number dropped to 19 catches in 10 contests last year.

Things could change quickly, of course. Edwards-Helaire said Thursday that he believed that passing concepts and personnel choices had kept him from showing more in the passing game.

And part of that was the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing to their previous strengths with Hill at receiver.

“I mean, if 10 (Tyreek Hill) is 80 yards downfield and I’m running a flat (route), who you gonna throw it to? You know what I’m saying? It’s like, ‘I’m gonna throw the touchdown,’” Edwards-Helaire said with a smile. “It’s those things that wins games.”

Edwards-Helaire made it clear that he’ll never demand to get the ball more while ultimately more worried about the team success. (“I put on a helmet that says ‘Chiefs.’ ‘Edwards-Helaire’ is not posted on everything that I have,” he said.)

Still, the Chiefs trading Hill could result in them needing to become more creative with how they utilize their other offensive weapons.

Which means Edwards-Helaire’s receiving ability could be leaned upon more.

“That’s just one of those things I feel like Coach EB (Eric Bieniemy) and Coach Reid, they’re trying to get implemented, and one of Pat’s things too, like, ‘I don’t just have to throw it to the receiver. I can throw it to anybody on the field,’” Edwards-Helaire said. “I mean, we throw it to O-linemen too, so that’s what we do. We throw the ball to everybody.”

Something that could help: Edwards-Helaire says he feels more relaxed in camp this season with an increased understanding of the playbook. That also could lead to more flexibility in the offense, where he could potentially line up both in the backfield or wide as a receiver.

“Once you start adding in certain wrinkles, and can implement me in the pass game, as far as being outside and not just running flats and just from a stationary spot, it gets a lot more fun for me and everybody else,” Edwards-Helaire said.

Health will play an important role too. Just two days after he was temporarily placed on the physically unable to perform list, Edwards-Helaire went through his second full practice and declared himself completely healthy.

Whether his role changes significantly or not in 2022, Edwards-Helaire promised to be ready for his opportunities.

“It’s Pat, bro. He might be looking this way and throw it behind his back. You don’t know where the ball is going, so you can’t complain about targets and everything else,” Edwards-Helaire said. “I’m here. It’s 11 guys on the field. If the ball is flying my way, my job is to catch it and go make a play.”

Participation report

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder), tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (leg) remained on the physically unable to perform list.

Safety Justin Reid briefly sat out of Thursday’s drills and briefly went to the medical tent before returning to the sidelines; a Chiefs spokesman after practice said Reid was “fine.” Left tackle Orlando Brown, who has not signed his franchise tender, was not with the team for a second straight day.

Observations

• For the second straight day, JuJu Smith-Schuster had the offense’s best highlight, pulling down a deep pass from Patrick Mahomes while heavily guarded by rookie cornerback Joshua Williams. Mahomes and Smith-Schuster celebrated that touchdown connection with a leaping side bump afterward.

Another day, another incredible catch by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) And another awesome celebration right behind the play from Travis Kelce (@tkelce) pic.twitter.com/qfJ62ddtYj — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

• The Chiefs defense appeared to win the day overall. Some standouts: Linebacker Elijah Lee forced a fumble after a Justin Watson reception, and linebacker Willie Gay reacted quickly for a pass breakup on a Mahomes throw over the middle intended for Smith-Schuster.

• Tight end Noah Gray and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also pulled in touchdown receptions in first-team drills.

• Roderick Johnson again was with the first-team offense at left tackle with Brown not at camp.

• Williams continued to work with the first-team defense with Fenton not available.