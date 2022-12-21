KC barber nearly died when a customer shot him. Now he’s giving back to his community

For the past six years, Draque Murff has put on his Holiday Harvest Toy Drive at his Kansas City barbershop, a joyous event with music, food, free haircuts and toys for children.

But this year’s drive felt even more special than usual. In June, the barber became a victim of a shooting in his shop, which nearly made him one of the names on Kansas City’s long list of over 150 homicide victims in 2022.

Murff, who opened his business at 106 W. 39th St. in 2011, never imagined that the crime he regularly observed outside his window would creep its way into his barbershop.

“I’ve seen it all. I have seen a person thrown out a window across the street, FBI raids, fighting on the corner and drug deals,” says Murff. “A guy got shot and killed at the beauty shop next door back in like 2013.”

In the beginning, the location of his shop was a matter of necessity as a young, up-and-coming barber needing a spot with reasonable rent. In those early years, Murff, now 36, would find himself on the street and at bus stops handing out business cards, hoping to gain a new client.

Now Draque’s Barbershop has become one of the urban core’s most popular locations for a cut, known for its welcoming aesthetic and talented barbers.

“It was about a year or two after we opened, and I remembered coming in, and there were about 50 people waiting, and I only had six barbers. It all started with a dream and vision. It took hard work, determination, and a willingness to keep going,” says Murff, a Kansas City, Kansas, native and Shawnee Mission South graduate.

Murff and his team of skilled barbers have been responsible for thousands of haircuts. No one however, expected that one of these haircuts would almost cost their boss and friend his life.

Draque Murff, owner of Draque’s Barbershop, 106 W. 39th St., and staff donated food, haircuts and over 100 toys to Kansas City kids at his Holiday Harvest Toy Drive.

According to Murff, the day started like any other. A man, Vernie Dickens, called to make an appointment for a haircut. Upon arriving, Dickens deemed the price too expensive, so one of Murff’s barbers offered to give him a discounted haircut for $20. Afterward, Murff said, Dickens was unhappy with the work of the barber and refused to pay.

“Honestly, nothing was wrong with the haircut. He was just looking to get out of paying,” says Murff.

The next day, Dickens returned to the shop, wanting to see the barber who cut his hair, but the barber wasn’t there that day. Murff said the man became enraged and told him, “You need to do your job,” then pulled out a gun and opened fire. Murff was hit in the back and attempted to flee.

As the gunman pursued him around the back of the building, Murff was losing blood and could not run any farther.

“As he comes around the corner, I see him putting another clip in the gun,” Murff says. “I just started praying. I was thinking then I was about to die.”

At that point, Murff found his prayers answered by a good Samaritan who intervened. The unknown man tackled the shooter, and he, along with a few barbers, wrestled the gun away and detained Dickens until police arrived. Dickens, 33, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action. His trial is scheduled for next summer.

“I appreciate life a lot more. It opened my eyes and made me think about what was important and put into perspective what I need to be doing with my time,” says Murff.

While many would take this situation as a sign to leave the area, Murff decided to double down on the community. Since his shooting, he has started his own nonprofit, Operation Level Up, to aid underserved youth and combat gun violence. He has a fresh enthusiasm for giving back. This summer, he threw a large back-to-school event providing school supplies for students and free haircuts.

Murff thinks it is important for business owners to not only stick it out in troubled neighborhoods but attempt to make a difference.

“I have definitely thought about moving the shop to a more upscale location. But I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place. Just like we depend on the community to support us, there are people who depend on us,” he says.

This year’s Holiday Harvest, held Sunday, was the biggest yet, with over 50 children assembled to enjoy the music, dancing and gifts provided by the barbershop. Children sang Christmas carols while waiting for haircuts, and Murff walked the building equipped with a Santa hat and a big smile, happy to assist parents during these tough economic times.

Dalyria Jones, 16, rocked out with encouragement from the crowd during a holiday sing-along following a dance contest at Draque’s.

Aisha Hopkins, who works at Draque’s as a beautician, feels this year’s event meant more to the shop after all they have endured.

“This year is a much bigger turnout, and it is just a different feel. I know it makes Draque feel good to give back. We need this stuff because it is great to be able to help,” says Hopkins.

As the children finished their food and the dance contest concluded, Murff lined them up and asked, “Who is ready for some toys?” The children responded with a resounding “Me!”

Murff led them to a mountain of toys and began to pass them out.

Joseph Long, 9, was one of the many children who received a free haircut from stylist Amodre Crawford at Draques’s Barbershop on Sunday.

Janay McCray brings her sons into the shop for haircuts and was pleased to have a place to enjoy holiday cheer with her family.

“The kids are having a lot of fun,” she says. “But, unfortunately, I have not seen a lot of community events going on this season. I think it is important that businesses do things to give back to show they remember where they come from and haven’t forgotten us.”