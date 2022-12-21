KC barber nearly died when a customer shot him. Now he’s giving back to his community

J.M. Banks
·5 min read

For the past six years, Draque Murff has put on his Holiday Harvest Toy Drive at his Kansas City barbershop, a joyous event with music, food, free haircuts and toys for children.

But this year’s drive felt even more special than usual. In June, the barber became a victim of a shooting in his shop, which nearly made him one of the names on Kansas City’s long list of over 150 homicide victims in 2022.

Murff, who opened his business at 106 W. 39th St. in 2011, never imagined that the crime he regularly observed outside his window would creep its way into his barbershop.

“I’ve seen it all. I have seen a person thrown out a window across the street, FBI raids, fighting on the corner and drug deals,” says Murff. “A guy got shot and killed at the beauty shop next door back in like 2013.”

In the beginning, the location of his shop was a matter of necessity as a young, up-and-coming barber needing a spot with reasonable rent. In those early years, Murff, now 36, would find himself on the street and at bus stops handing out business cards, hoping to gain a new client.

Now Draque’s Barbershop has become one of the urban core’s most popular locations for a cut, known for its welcoming aesthetic and talented barbers.

“It was about a year or two after we opened, and I remembered coming in, and there were about 50 people waiting, and I only had six barbers. It all started with a dream and vision. It took hard work, determination, and a willingness to keep going,” says Murff, a Kansas City, Kansas, native and Shawnee Mission South graduate.

Murff and his team of skilled barbers have been responsible for thousands of haircuts. No one however, expected that one of these haircuts would almost cost their boss and friend his life.

Draque Murff, owner of Draque’s Barbershop, 106 W. 39th St., and staff donated food, haircuts and over 100 toys to Kansas City kids at his Holiday Harvest Toy Drive.
Draque Murff, owner of Draque’s Barbershop, 106 W. 39th St., and staff donated food, haircuts and over 100 toys to Kansas City kids at his Holiday Harvest Toy Drive.

According to Murff, the day started like any other. A man, Vernie Dickens, called to make an appointment for a haircut. Upon arriving, Dickens deemed the price too expensive, so one of Murff’s barbers offered to give him a discounted haircut for $20. Afterward, Murff said, Dickens was unhappy with the work of the barber and refused to pay.

“Honestly, nothing was wrong with the haircut. He was just looking to get out of paying,” says Murff.

The next day, Dickens returned to the shop, wanting to see the barber who cut his hair, but the barber wasn’t there that day. Murff said the man became enraged and told him, “You need to do your job,” then pulled out a gun and opened fire. Murff was hit in the back and attempted to flee.

As the gunman pursued him around the back of the building, Murff was losing blood and could not run any farther.

“As he comes around the corner, I see him putting another clip in the gun,” Murff says. “I just started praying. I was thinking then I was about to die.”

At that point, Murff found his prayers answered by a good Samaritan who intervened. The unknown man tackled the shooter, and he, along with a few barbers, wrestled the gun away and detained Dickens until police arrived. Dickens, 33, was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action. His trial is scheduled for next summer.

“I appreciate life a lot more. It opened my eyes and made me think about what was important and put into perspective what I need to be doing with my time,” says Murff.

“This year is a much bigger turnout, and it is just a different feel,” says Aisha Hopkins, who works at Draque’s Barbershop as a beautician. “I know it makes Draque feel good to give back. We need this stuff because it is great to be able to help.”
“This year is a much bigger turnout, and it is just a different feel,” says Aisha Hopkins, who works at Draque’s Barbershop as a beautician. “I know it makes Draque feel good to give back. We need this stuff because it is great to be able to help.”

While many would take this situation as a sign to leave the area, Murff decided to double down on the community. Since his shooting, he has started his own nonprofit, Operation Level Up, to aid underserved youth and combat gun violence. He has a fresh enthusiasm for giving back. This summer, he threw a large back-to-school event providing school supplies for students and free haircuts.

Murff thinks it is important for business owners to not only stick it out in troubled neighborhoods but attempt to make a difference.

“I have definitely thought about moving the shop to a more upscale location. But I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place. Just like we depend on the community to support us, there are people who depend on us,” he says.

This year’s Holiday Harvest, held Sunday, was the biggest yet, with over 50 children assembled to enjoy the music, dancing and gifts provided by the barbershop. Children sang Christmas carols while waiting for haircuts, and Murff walked the building equipped with a Santa hat and a big smile, happy to assist parents during these tough economic times.

Dalyria Jones, 16, rocked out with encouragement from the crowd during a holiday sing-along following a dance contest at Draque’s.
Dalyria Jones, 16, rocked out with encouragement from the crowd during a holiday sing-along following a dance contest at Draque’s.

Aisha Hopkins, who works at Draque’s as a beautician, feels this year’s event meant more to the shop after all they have endured.

“This year is a much bigger turnout, and it is just a different feel. I know it makes Draque feel good to give back. We need this stuff because it is great to be able to help,” says Hopkins.

As the children finished their food and the dance contest concluded, Murff lined them up and asked, “Who is ready for some toys?” The children responded with a resounding “Me!”

Murff led them to a mountain of toys and began to pass them out.

Joseph Long, 9, was one of the many children who received a free haircut from stylist Amodre Crawford at Draques’s Barbershop on Sunday.
Joseph Long, 9, was one of the many children who received a free haircut from stylist Amodre Crawford at Draques’s Barbershop on Sunday.

Janay McCray brings her sons into the shop for haircuts and was pleased to have a place to enjoy holiday cheer with her family.

“The kids are having a lot of fun,” she says. “But, unfortunately, I have not seen a lot of community events going on this season. I think it is important that businesses do things to give back to show they remember where they come from and haven’t forgotten us.”

Latest Stories

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay Lightning rout Montreal Canadiens 5-1

    MONTREAL — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey League. It was a feat the fifth-year pro didn’t realize was at arm’s reach. “I'm not even sure, maybe, I guess it was 100?” Hagel asked. “It's crazy from how it started and the ups and downs I’ve been through and finally to

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Can the Raptors bank on Fred VanVleet finding his shot?

    Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the ups and downs of Fred VanVleet's shooting this season and why it's crucial to the Raptors' success. Full episode gauging their confidence on team defence, front office tweaking the roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g