What KC barbecue is at stake for Chiefs vs. Bills game? Mayor Lucas places his bet

With the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against Buffalo coming up Sunday, it’s time for another Kansas City barbecue bet.

This week Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is wagering the legendary LC’s Bar-B-Q. It’s the first time for LC’s to be part of a postseason bet, Lucas said.

“Here in Kansas City, we have barbecue for breakfast, happy hour, lunch, dinner, brunch, whatever you’re thinking,” Lucas said. “We bet that in the off chance that we lose that we’ll send you some barbecue.”

L.C. Richardson, one of Kansas City’s “BBQ legends,” died in February last year.

“It’s just a shame Brother L.C. Richardson isn’t with us to watch another playoff run,” Lucas wrote. “Glad to work with LC’s BBQ this weekend. Bet forthcoming. Go Chiefs!”

It’s the second straight playoff meeting for the Chiefs and the Bills. Following last year’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, Buffalo sent wings to Kansas City after losing to the Chiefs. Lucas had bet Gates Bar-B-Q.

Last week, Lucas bet Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que on the Wild Card game between the Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lucas posted on Twitter Friday morning that he looks forward to what Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wagers.