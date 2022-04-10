This KC-area teen joined Kansas Jayhawks in basketball parade: ‘A great inspiration’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Newell
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kansas’ championship parade down Massachusetts Street included an honorary member of the team Sunday — and someone who earned his standing with the Jayhawks at Boot Camp months ago.

JP Bemberger, a 17-year-old from Lenexa battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, was part of Sunday’s celebration while riding in a car alongside KU director of basketball operations Fred Quartlebaum. Two years ago, he was matched with the KU men’s basketball team through Team Impact, a national non-profit that pairs children with serious illnesses to college teams.

Bemberger, though, did more than hang around with the Jayhawks; he decided he wanted to participate with them as well.

When invited to watch KU’s Boot Camp conditioning session back in September, Bemberger told Quartlebaum he’d rather be a part of it. Up to that point — after getting a cancer-free diagnosis in 2020 — he’d spent little time out of his wheelchair while rehabbing from his cancer treatment.

Two weeks later, though, Bemberger showed up ready at 6 a.m. When KU’s players completed their sprints, Bemberger stood from his wheelchair, using his walker for support as he slowly took one step at a time.

KU’s players began to see this, then started cheering him on. Bemberger made it to half-court, then three-quarters-court.

“The guys and the coaches are rallying behind him, like, ‘Oh my God, did we just witness this?’” Quartlebaum said. “’He couldn’t walk two weeks ago.’”

Bemberger made it from one end to the other ... then picked up his walker to turn it around. Then, with KU’s players beside him, he strode the length of the floor again, achieving a true up-and-back.

“He completed Boot Camp, so he’s with us,” KU guard Ochai Agbaji said. “So that’s basically how we see it.”

“He physically did something that was unbelievable,” Quartlebaum added, “and we witnessed it first-hand.”

Bemberger was plenty involved with KU’s NCAA championship run this past month as well.

JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, center, smiles with mother Michelle and father Tom at the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans.
JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, center, smiles with mother Michelle and father Tom at the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans.

Team Impact provided travel for Bemberger and his family to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in Chicago, where he participated in KU’s pregame film and scouting report sessions. There were times when KU coach Bill Self would stop those to ask Bemberger questions about the next foe, just to make sure he was paying attention along with everyone else.

JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, left, talks over a Kansas basketball film session with KU coach Bill Self ahead of the team&#x002019;s Elite Eight game against Miami (Florida) in Chicago.
JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, left, talks over a Kansas basketball film session with KU coach Bill Self ahead of the team’s Elite Eight game against Miami (Florida) in Chicago.

Once KU won with Bemberger in attendance, Quartlebaum was pretty sure what would happen next.

“You know how Coach is. He’s pretty superstitious,” Quartlebaum said with a laugh.

So Bemberger and his family were heading to the Final Four in New Orleans, keeping their schedules clear to ensure they could be with KU coaches and players for those morning video gatherings.

JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, front, poses for a photo with Kansas basketball players Dillon Wilhite, Charlie McCarthy and Zach Clemence during a team film session ahead of the Elite Eight in Chicago.
JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, front, poses for a photo with Kansas basketball players Dillon Wilhite, Charlie McCarthy and Zach Clemence during a team film session ahead of the Elite Eight in Chicago.

Seth Rosenzweig, CEO of Team Impact, reported this week that Bemberger was the program’s first to be linked up with a women’s or men’s basketball national champion.

Bemberger, a junior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, said building relationships with KU’s basketball players had helped push him forward. Over the last two years, he’s become especially close with guys like Mitch Lightfoot, David McCormack, Christian Braun and Agbaji while making it a habit to text them after games.

“It was a huge inspiration boost honestly, just pushing me to do more in therapy,” Bemberger said. “Always having someone to just talk to. And then obviously, it’s cool to know Bill Self.”

Quartlebaum said the motivation has gone both ways.

After Bemberger’s Boot Camp showing, KU players became interested in his progress, with Quartlebaum providing players with text and video updates. Cancer’s most significant toll was taking away Bemberger’s ability to walk, but rehab offers hope for improvement ahead.

For instance, Bemberger uses a wheelchair at school but only a walker at his house. He also has started training on treadmills while holding onto the sides, working toward a long-term goal of attempting to walk across the stage at next year’s graduation.

“He’s an example of a Bill Self player,” Quartlebaum said. “Even though he’s unable to perform athletically, his manner of grit, of toughness, of determination, of discipline, of ‘Don’t feel sorry for me’ — he fits that whole characteristic of a Jayhawk for Bill Self.”

Bemberger’s connection to KU was partially predestined. His name — “Jonathan Phog” — is a reference to KU basketball history and legendary coach Phog Allen; JP’s father, Tom, made a promise with two friends during his KU college days that their first-born sons would receive that middle name.

Bemberger made his own imprint on Jayhawks basketball history over the past few weeks, with Quartlebaum saying he’d been “a great inspiration in so many ways for the Kansas basketball team.”

“It’s a perfect match,” Quartlebaum said. “He fit everything and bought into what really matters, and we love him. And he loves us.”

JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, front, poses for a photo with Kansas basketball players Dillon Wilhite, Charlie McCarthy and Zach Clemence during a team film session ahead of the Elite Eight in Chicago.
JP Bemberger of Lenexa, Kansas, front, poses for a photo with Kansas basketball players Dillon Wilhite, Charlie McCarthy and Zach Clemence during a team film session ahead of the Elite Eight in Chicago.

Bemberger participated in basketball before his diagnosis. And growing up, he said playing for KU was always a dream.

That added to the significance Sunday. Bemberger was a part of the procession being recognized for a national championship.

After earning his status with KU’s players by showing his strength on the Boot Camp floor.

“That was a really special moment for him,” Agbaji said. “And us too.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.