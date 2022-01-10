KC-area COVID patient spent 322 days on a ventilator. At last she has some good news

Lisa Gutierrez
·8 min read

This was the headline the first time The Star told of Gwen Starkey’s battle against COVID-19:

“100 days on a ventilator: Can Missouri COVID patient be one of the rare lucky ones?”

And here’s the answer: Yes. But it took nearly all of 2021.

Starkey is headed to rehabilitation in Johnson County this week without the machine that helped her breathe for more than 300 days — 322 by her daughter’s count.

She went on the ventilator last February and spent December being weaned from it. On Dec. 31 she received a colorful document signed by a respiratory therapist that reads: “Certificate of Ventilator Liberation.”

“It’s so fantastic for her because she hadn’t eaten real food for almost a year,” Starkey’s daughter April Shaver, of Kansas City, told The Star. “And her thing right now is tacos.”

Gwen Starkey, 60, a grandmother and Ford retiree from Polo, Missouri, spent more than 300 days on a ventilator because of COVID-19. She is heading this week to rehabilitation in Johnson County.
Gwen Starkey, 60, a grandmother and Ford retiree from Polo, Missouri, spent more than 300 days on a ventilator because of COVID-19. She is heading this week to rehabilitation in Johnson County.

Starkey was little more than a “body in a bed,” as Shaver described it. While she was on the ventilator, Starkey’s father died and she turned 60, which she celebrated last month with Wendy’s french fries in the hospital cafeteria.

“We’re just removing 2021 from the calendar,” Shaver said. “It never happened. We get a redo.”

Her mom got infected before COVID vaccines were widely available.

“Now that the vaccine’s available and it’s free and people are getting sick and they’re dying because they’re unvaccinated, it doesn’t make sense to me,” said Shaver. “And it’s sad because it’s preventable.”

Shaver said she felt sick on Sunday before she went to visit her mom and took one of the home tests her family stocked up on over the summer. She tested positive and called her dad in tears at how close she had come to exposing her mother.

Shaver is isolating at home now and feels fine, which she credits to being fully vaccinated, with a booster shot. But others around her have not been as fortunate.

Shaver said her prayer list is longer than it has ever been, full of friends and acquaintances sick with COVID. A 29-year-old friend who “just never got around” to getting vaccinated recently returned home after spending a few days on a ventilator with COVID.

Her neighbor’s son just lost his teacher to COVID.

She was 31.

Gwen Starkey, 60, was just a few months into retirement after 26 years at the Ford plant in Claycomo when she got COVID-19 in February 2021.
Gwen Starkey, 60, was just a few months into retirement after 26 years at the Ford plant in Claycomo when she got COVID-19 in February 2021.

Noisy and uncomfortable

Starkey had only been retired from the Ford Motor Co. Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo a few months when she and several relatives got infected with the coronavirus during a family gathering a few days before the Super Bowl. Starkey got it the worst.

It shocked family members to see the otherwise healthy, active grandmother flattened by the virus and hooked up to a ventilator. Shaver had never seen her mother so helpless, her hands so “frail, cold and lifeless.”

Last summer Shaver posted a Facebook photo of herself holding her mom’s hand in the hospital and scolded people who called the virus a hoax, writing: “This. Is. Covid. Please stop trying to say it’s not real.”

Now, nearly two years into the pandemic, COVID patients aren’t placed on ventilators as quickly as they were at the outset, but the sickest patients still wind up there. With cases surging, some hospitals are running short on machines.

Last week the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners in Emporia declared a local emergency after the town’s hospital, Newman Regional Health, asked for two additional ventilators from the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

Having oxygen forced into your body is noisy, uncomfortable and debilitating for two days or 100 days, let alone 322.

Starkey couldn’t speak for months with a tracheotomy tube in her throat. In September a valve was placed over the trach, allowing her to talk in that way Shaver has heard lung cancer victims speak, “raspy, deep, kind of like a mechanical sound,” she said.

“When she coughed through that it was really loud and kind of intimidating. But she’s been getting better and better at the talking.

“And now they don’t have to put the voice valve in. They can actually put a plastic cap over the top of that trach and she can just talk normal.”

How many times she worried that her mom wouldn’t be able to fight her way out of all the setbacks — collapsed lungs, kidney failure, internal bleeding, hallucinations and “COVID brain” confusion.

But Starkey was determined, and filled with faith. About a month after she was hospitalized, she told her family on FaceTime that she didn’t work all those years at the Ford plant just to die in a bed with COVID.

She was first admitted to Liberty Hospital with pneumonia caused by the virus. Then she was taken by ambulance to Saint Luke’s in Kansas City, where she spent three weeks hooked up to an ECMO — extracorporeal membrane oxygenation — external bypass machine.

She’s been on a ventilator at Kindred Hospital Northland, a transitional care hospital, since June.

Outside of Kindred Hospital Northland last summer, April Shaver of Kansas City held her 2-year-old son, Malakai, up to the window during a visit to see her mother, Gwen Starkey.
Outside of Kindred Hospital Northland last summer, April Shaver of Kansas City held her 2-year-old son, Malakai, up to the window during a visit to see her mother, Gwen Starkey.

A constant companion

She came off the ventilator for a handful of days in August. Staff even rolled the machine out of her room, after which Shaver sent an optimistic update to The Star.

“Yesterday she did 14 straight hours breathing on her own,” she said at the time. “She is holding her own and slowly started weening off that vent. We’ve had long days of delirium and depression but that’s starting to ease up too.

“My sister and I have been taking turns gowning up and visiting her inside. I picked flowers from my garden and delivered them to her in a beautiful bouquet which she enjoyed.

“And a couple days ago I got a call from her at about 9 a.m. that she needed me right away, so I went to her and all she wanted was for me to hug her.

“So I crawled up on her bed as much as I could and just held her for about an hour. It was awesome. She said ‘this is what I needed.’”

But the hope faded quickly when her mom struggled to breathe without the ventilator and went right back on it.

Except for the first three weeks she spent in isolation, Starkey’s husband of 25 years, Troy, has been at her bedside. The couple live in Polo, northeast of Kansas City.

“My dad has been there since day 21, he has not missed a single day,” said Shaver. “If it weren’t for him she wouldn’t be where she is.

“He lives an hour away. He would drive up there and drive back, every single day.

“He got to the point where he knows as much about the ventilator, about the tubing and the trach, as much as that staff does. I think having someone to be an advocate and keep an eye on the way things go and to be there and support you was the biggest thing that got her where she is. And of course, her fight to survive.”

Gwen Starkey&#x002019;s husband, Troy, posted a sign in her hospital room last summer noting 147 days of battling COVID-19.
Gwen Starkey’s husband, Troy, posted a sign in her hospital room last summer noting 147 days of battling COVID-19.

Let her eat cake

Speech therapists did innumerable swallow tests to make sure Starkey wouldn’t aspirate food into her lungs before they allowed her to eat real food again. She took baby steps, starting with the “minced and mashed” menu of apple sauce, mashed potatoes and other soft foods.

Now that she can safely eat again she’s been wanting tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches.

But “her favorite food, believe it or not, is the macaroni and cheese from QuikTrip,” said Shaver. “I brought her some in one day and she’s been craving it since then. So every day I go to visit her, I stop at the QuikTrip and I get some macaroni from the deli there.

“I’ve been bringing in cake. All of those things that she wants, we bring it in.”

Starkey’s father died of COPD last April while she was on the ventilator, but her family decided not to tell her, afraid the shock would be too much. A beloved cousin died of cancer soon after.

“It would have been a lot,” said Shaver. “She would have been really sad, and she wasn’t in the mind set to take that kind of sadness.”

But right before Thanksgiving, Starkey found out her father was gone.

“And that’s when she started getting her mind right,” said Shaver.

As Starkey’s mind grew sharper, “that’s when her progress started skyrocketing,” Shaver said.

She thinks the news of her grandfather’s death lit a fire under her mother that life is passing her by outside the walls of the hospital.

And suddenly, her mom was telling the family, “Let’s do this. I’m ready to get out of here.”

She heads to rehab in Johnson County this week for who knows how long, with a shaved head. Sharkey got tired of her hair getting matted and had it shaved off a couple of months ago.

“We really hope that her one-year anniversary is her leaving the hospital and coming home,” said Shaver.

The family is eyeing Feb. 12 for a homecoming, the day before the Super Bowl.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Oilers place forward Kailer Yamamoto in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro