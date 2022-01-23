KBI, Rush County sheriff ask for public’s help after man found dead, vehicle stolen

Eduardo Castillo
·1 min read

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in LaCrosse, a news release said.

Leslie Randa, 61, of LaCrosse, was found dead Friday in his home at 205 E. 5th St. by a family member. Officials think his death is a homicide, the release says.

The family member called 911 at 1:39 p.m. Friday; the Rush County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the KBI at 2:10 p.m.

KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response team assisted.

Investigators say Randa’s black 2006 GMC Envoy is missing. It has Kansas license plate number 463 HAE, according to the release, and a chrome front grill guard.

Anyone with information about Randa’s death or the location of his vehicle is asked to call the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 785-222-2578 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say Randa’s autopsy was performed Saturday. Further details were not immediately released.

