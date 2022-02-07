KBI investigating sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot in his home

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Jewell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was found dead inside his house.

Officials say Colton Koch, 27, of Mankato, was found dead inside his home at 507 E. Madison. The deputy that found him said Koch had “suffered a fatal gunshot wound,” said Melissa Underwood, KBI communications director.

Investigators later learned that two people called the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office separately shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday from inside the home, Underwood says.

Both calls were about a “domestic incident in progress,” according to the release.

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to help investigate. KBI agents and the crime scene response team responded at around 2:40 a.m., according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Koch served at the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office for roughly 2 ½ years, the release said.