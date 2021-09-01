KBC 13: This is The Question Which Won Himani Bundela Rs 1 Crore

Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show premiered on Sony TV last week. Himani wasn't sure about the Rs 7 crore question, so she decided to quit the game and take home Rs 1 crore.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked her this question for Rs 1 crore.

Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

Himani's options were: Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier.

The correct answer was Jeanne-Marie Renier.

A British spy of Indian origin, Noor Inayat Khan served during the Second World War and was executed at a Nazi Germany concentration camp in 1944. Recently, Radhika Apte played Khan in Sarah Megan Thomas' A Call to Spy.

Himani, who is visually challenged, had spoken about how she was apprehensive before coming to the show. "Before taking part I was a little apprehensive as to how they would look at me. Would they be sympathetic and treat me equally? I was competing with general participants, who had an advantage when it came to using computers and technology. However, all my fears vanished as everyone treated me with such dignity. They gave me more confidence", Himani told indianexpress.com.

R Ashwin Must Play in Oval Test: Nasser Hussain