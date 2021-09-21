KBC 13: Jackie Shroff Finally Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s Autograph But Not on Paper

Jackie Shroff will join Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Shroff is one of the many Bollywood actors who admire Amitabh Bachchan, and he grabbed the opportunity to finally get an autograph from Bachchan.

However, he didn't get the autograph on paper, instead he was presented with a necktie with Bachchan's signature and message. Jackie Shroff shared a picture of the autographed necktie on Instagram, and captioned it, "@amitabhbachchan sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen. KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila (I got this opportunity on KBC) and I couldn't resist asking for it."

He added, "Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever.”

On the necktie, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "To Jackie Bhidu. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.” Jackie Shroff often calls his fans and friends 'Bhidu', a term of affection that roughly translates to 'pal'.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen recreating the steps to 'Jumma Chumma De De' from his movie Hum. He shared stills from the performance on Instagram with the caption, "…. Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .... been a while .."

Actor Suniel Shetty will also appear on the KBC 13 episode with Shroff. He had shared a picture from the sets of KBC, with the caption, “Kidhaaaar apun log (Where are we)?” and tagged Jackie Shroff. He added the hashtags #friendship #friendshipgoals #hero.

Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff and Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty commented under the post.

Shetty shared another picture with Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, “Wonderstruck as always at the knowledge and discipline one can imbibe from the legend the mighty Mr Bachchan. After that you always walk away a #crorepati. Thank you for the moments Amitji.”

Jackie Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan have worked on several movies together including Akalya, Sarkar 3, and Ekalavya. Suniel Shetty and Bachchan have worked on films like Shootout at Lokhanwala, Kaante, Darna Zaroori Hai and Paheli.

