'KBC 13' Contestant Gyaan Raj on Why He Couldn't Accept Study Offer From ISRO

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati had its premiere on Monday, 23 August. The first contestant to reach the hot seat was Gyaan Raj. Hailing from Jharkhand, Gyaan teaches Robotics to kids in his village. While speaking about his background, Gyaan said he wishes to bring about a change by teaching the children Science. He added that his students don't have much exposure, but they have taken part in national competitions and won prizes too. Gyaan proudly proclaimed that one of his students got into ISRO.

Gyaan told host Amitabh Bachchan that he too had received an offer from ISRO for higher studies after graduating from school, but he couldn't take it up as his mother had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Gyaan's mother, who accompanied him to KBC, told Big B that she has always advised her children to work hard and not wait for the results.

Gyaan won a prize money of Rs 3,20,000. Speaking to Hindustan Times as to how he wants to spend the money Gyaan said, "It's not enough to fulfil my dream, but the money is definitely of help. Due to financial crunch, we have been postponing my mother's eye surgery. Now, we will get that done. My school also needs so many facilities, we will fund some of those as well".

Gyaan told the publication that Aamir Khan's character from 3 Idiots inspired him to pursue teaching. "3 Idiots released when I was in Class 10, and I watched it. I was thoroughly impressed by Aamir's character Rancho. I thought I should become an engineer, but also go back to my village. I didn't want to run after jobs. I believe that you should do things so that success follows you".

