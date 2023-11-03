KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, KB Home investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, KB Home stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $48.86. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether KB Home's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. KB Home paid out just 8.2% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 4.7% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that KB Home's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see KB Home has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, KB Home looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. KB Home has delivered an average of 23% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is KB Home an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? KB Home has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. KB Home looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks KB Home is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for KB Home (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

