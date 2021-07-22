KB Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion.

The bank, based in Seoul, Korea, Republic Of, said it had earnings of $2.72 per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.23 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

KB Financial shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KB

The Associated Press