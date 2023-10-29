KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 28, 2023

Peter Kweon: Greetings. I am Peter Kweon, the Head of IR at KBFG. We will now begin the 2023 Q3 Business Results Presentation. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone for participating today. We have here with us our Group CFO and SEVP Scott YH Seo, as well as other members from our Group management. We will first hear the 2023 Q3 major financial highlights from CFO and SEVP Scott YH Seo and then have a Q&A session. I would like to invite our SEVP to deliver our 2023 Q3 earnings results.

Scott YH Seo: Good afternoon. I am Scott YH Seo, CFO of KB Financial Group. Thank you for joining KBFG's third quarter 2023 earnings presentation. Allow me to first walk through key performance metrics as of cumulative Q3 2023 before going into the details on business performance. KBFG's third quarter ‘23 cumulative net profit was KRW4,370.4 billion, up 8.2% year-over-year. Despite difficult internal and external operational backdrop supported by balanced banking and non-banking subsidiary growth and widening of non-interest revenue and G&A control group's earnings capacity is currently well sustained. Just to note, IFRS 17 has been retroactively applied to our 2022 earnings. Also, cumulative ROE this year was 11.7%, sustaining improvement following last year.

Annualized EPS, earnings per share reported approximately KRW14,691, up 8.3% year-over-year with the impact of treasury share buyback and cancellation coming through. In Q3, net profit reported KRW1,373.7 billion, sound interest income growth and continuing cost savings efforts drove earnings in line with market consensus and even based on retroactive treatment of IFRS 17, there was increase in earnings year-over-year. However, due to greater financial market volatilities and sizable reduction in other operating income, as well as one-off losses arising from insurance subsidiaries’ use of the actuarial assumption guideline of the supervisors, net profit was down 8.4% Q-on-Q. Next, credit cost on a cumulative basis for the Group in Q3 was 52 basis points, reporting a wide year-over-year expansion.

This is because on top of general provisioning during the first quarter, there was no overlay provisioning during Q2 following changes in the expected loss model, which amounted to KRW490 billion of large-scale provisioning in the first-half of the year, which was a continuation of conservative and preemptive provisioning stance against economic uncertainties at the Group level. We believe such provisioning policy will eventually have a positive impact on mitigating possible economic shock in the future and sustaining a stable net profit generation at the Group level. Also, in light of internal/external business backdrop, level of current provisioning and possibility of needing additional provisioning in the fourth quarter, full-year '23 group credit cost is expected to not exceed 50 basis points.

Group's NPL ratio as of end of September '23 was 0.48%, up 4 basis points versus end of June. This is in the context of rising delinquency rate on top of which there was rise in NPLs from affiliate lending providers, real estate trust and savings bank. Nonetheless, NPL coverage ratio for the group and the bank as of end of September were 180% and 228%, respectively, attesting to ample loss absorption capacity when and if there is to be credit risk deterioration. Lastly, today BOD of KBFG decided to payout quarterly dividend of KRW510 per share. In terms of the update on share buyback and cancellation which was announced last July, we have been buying our shares since August under the trust arrangement and will immediately cancel the shares once the purchase is complete.

