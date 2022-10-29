Kazuo Ishiguro: ‘We’re all English butlers. Everyone fears emotions’

Jake Kerridge
‘I’m not really a screenwriter,” Sir Kazuo Ishiguro tells me in a mildly baffled tone that recalls Withnail – he’s written this film by mistake.

The 2017 Nobel Laureate in Literature ought to be getting on with his latest novel rather than here in a London hotel promoting a movie. A couple of years ago, however, he was enjoying a night out with his old friend Stephen Woolley, the veteran producer, when the actor Bill Nighy joined them for drinks. Ishiguro made the fatal error of telling Woolley that Nighy would be the perfect lead if Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 film Ikiru were ever remade.

Unsurprisingly, Woolley res­ponded by suggesting that the leading Anglo-Japanese author of our time would be just the man to write the screenplay. “I initially said, ‘No, I’m not the right person.’ But he persisted, he said, ‘Why don’t you at least have a go, and if it’s terrible we’ll move on to somebody else.’”

There was no need to look further. Living is a beautiful work, seamlessly transplanting into 1950s London Kurosawa’s tale of a desiccated Tokyo bureaucrat abruptly spurred into trying to do some good in the world after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Ishiguro may now join his creative hero Bob Dylan as one of the tiny band to have won both a Nobel and an Oscar.

Ishiguro, 67, has been in love with Kurosawa’s films ever since, as a schoolboy living in Surrey, he first saw Seven Samurai (1954). “I was 10 – I saw it before I saw The Magnificent Seven [the 1960 US remake]. It went out on TV in two parts, and there was a week between part one and part two, and I remember how anxious I was all week, like waiting for a football match or something; I just didn’t know who was going to survive, what would happen when the battle started. I still haven’t seen any action scene matching that final battle in the rain.”

When Ishiguro was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, Kurosawa and Yasujirō Ozu were pretty much the only Japanese directors whose films he was able to see, as part of the BBC’s World Cinema strand or in repertory cinemas. He loved Ozu’s films because they conjured up the Japan he remembered before his family emigrated to England when he was five. “The domestic situation was often similar, literally like scenes from the house I lived in – I had lived in a very old-fashioned house, it was my grand­father’s.”

Kurosawa’s action epics did not resonate in such a personal way, but he loved them for being popular with his English schoolfellows – “They were something to do with Japan that I could take a kind of pride in.”

Ikiru, a sharp portrait of life in 1950s Japan, is of a very different order from Kurosawa’s adventure films, but Ishiguro has nevertheless been “obsessed” with it since he was a teen­ager. “I thought it had a ­terrific message – I think this is to some extent a Japanese Samurai thing, and I come from a Samurai background – you don’t do things for the acclaim you’re going to get from the world, because the chances are you’ll be used for what you’re useful for and then forgotten. That ­happens to the Seven ­Samurai as well. So it’s better to develop your own, very lonely sense of success and fulfilment.”

However, he has always felt – and he looks thoroughly sheepish as he says this – that the film could be improved. “It has one of the greatest scripts written, but – and I’m on slightly dangerous territory here, because we’re very grateful to the Kurosawa people for allowing us to remake it – I always think of Ikiru as a kind of near-­masterpiece, not a masterpiece; unlike some of the other films Kurosawa made in that period – Seven Samurai, Rashomon, Throne of Blood – which it’s very hard to argue are not masterpieces.

“For me, there’s a mismatch between Kurosawa’s natural kind of dynamic style and the intimate nature of the story. And also Takashi Shimura, who’s a great actor, has been asked to play the central character in a very maudlin, melancholy way. I always wondered what it would have been like if it had been directed by [Mikio] Naruse or Ozu, with somebody like Chishū Ryū – who plays the father figure in those famous Ozu films, including Tokyo Story – who’d have played it more stoically, with irony and humour. That’s why I came up with the idea of Bill Nighy playing it, because he’s like a  latter-day, English Chishū Ryū.”

To helm their remake, Ishiguro and Woolley chose the South African director Oliver Hermanus (maker of Moffie, an acclaimed 2019 gay romance about two soldiers in apartheid South Africa), who impressed them with his passion for Japanese cinema. But they also thought it necessary to prescribe a course of British films – “sometimes not very good ones” – for Hermanus to watch.

“The friendship between myself and Stephen Woolley is based on a kind of fanatical fondness for British films, particularly films made from the late 1930s to the mid-1950s,” he says. (Nighy has reported that the pair discuss such films endlessly, “challenging one another to name the designer, the director, and who played the policeman at the end”.) “We saw our film as taking place in the Britain of Powell and Pressburger, Basil Dearden, Carol Reed.”

What’s the allure of those films? “It seems to me that there was a certain confidence then about being British, as distinct from American or anything else. If you look at Michael Redgrave’s hero in The Lady Vanishes [1938], he’s so confident about a certain kind of English way of being nonchalantly heroic. Then it starts to ebb away in the 1950s, actors started to feel they shouldn’t be so distinctively British … I’m not a big fan of British films after that.”

In reimagining Takashi Shim­ura’s Mr Watanabe as Bill Nighy’s buttoned-up Mr Williams, Ishiguro drew on his memories of travelling alongside ranks of bowler-hatted Waterloo-bound commuters every day on the journey from Guildford to his grammar school in Woking.

The widowed Williams, unable to talk to his son about anything deeper than cricket, seems to be cast from the same mould as another study in English repression of the 1950s – the butler Stevens in Ishiguro’s 1989 novel The Remains of the Day. “I remember a lot of my friends’ parents were like that, and I came to have a lot of respect for that kind of Englishness, because this was the English society I was introduced to.

“But I often used to say when I was interviewed about The Remains of the Day: I think we’re all English butlers. I think everybody has a guardedness, almost a fear of the world of emotions, the determination not to look at certain uncomfortable things unless you’re absolutely made to look at them, wherever you come from. So that kind of Englishness that we’re looking at in Living, although it did exist, is also a metaphor, almost, for something that all human beings have in them.”

Today, Ishiguro may be a novelist turned accidental screenwriter, but at the beginning of his career, it was closer to the other way round. In the mid-1980s, he wrote two screenplays for Channel 4. “I wasn’t quite sure if I was going to focus on screenplays or novels, but it ­happened that my early novels were more successful than the films. But I’ve always had a passion for cinema.”

He has written the occasional movie, including The White Countess (2005) for James Ivory, but when one thinks of Ishiguro’s life in film, it’s other people’s adaptations of his novels that spring to mind. He worries that the 1993 Merchant Ivory film of The Remains of the Day has been unfairly lumped in with less distinguished examples of the “heritage” films that proliferated at the time. He places Ivory, who is American, in the line of shrewd non-English observers of England that includes Pressburger, Cavalcanti, Edward Dmytryk and Ang Lee. “There’s been a kind of obsession in British filmmaking over the past 40 years or so to make British films that are of the moment, that address the urgent issues of the day, and a lot of those films date quite quickly. Whereas these films, made by ‘foreigners’, if you like, that seem to stand outside of British concerns, stand up well.”

He also sings the praises of Mark Romanek’s 2010 film Never Let Me Go, his dystopian thriller about clones bred for their organs to be harvested, although it failed to break even. “There was a darkness about the film, which probably wrong-footed some people who thought it was going to be a nice love story about teenagers, and then they’re watching organs being pulled out of bodies.”

Now, Never Let Me Go is coming to television in a new miniseries for FX. “The pilot is good and I’m glad that they’ve green-lighted the rest of the series. It isn’t the same story, but is set in the same world, with another group of young clones over in another establishment: the relationship would be like that of the movie Fargo to the television series Fargo. And I do kind of hope that when the TV series comes out, ­people will go back to the movie. I’m as proud of it as I am of the film of The Remains of the Day.”

Living is in cinemas from November 4

