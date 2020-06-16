Kazuo Ishiguro announces new novel, Klara and the Sun

Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel since he won the Nobel prize for literature, about an artificial being called Klara who longs to find a human owner, will be published in March 2021.

The Remains of the Day author, who won the Nobel in 2017 for novels that the award said “uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world” and were driven by a “great emotional force”, will publish Klara and the Sun on 2 March, his UK publisher Faber announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The novel will tell the story of Klara, an “Artificial Friend” with “outstanding observational qualities”, who watches browsers from her place in a shop, hopeful that one will eventually choose her. “When the possibility emerges that her circumstances may change for ever, Klara is warned not to invest too much in the promises of humans,” said Faber.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Faber editorial director Angus Cargill said Klara and the Sun was “a novel about the human heart that speaks urgently to the here and now, but from another place”.

“As ever with Ishiguro’s writing, it manages to be both thrillingly surprising yet consistent with his whole body of work,” said Cargill, who described the book as “stunning”.

Ishiguro’s previous novel, 2015’s The Buried Giant, was set in a semi-mythical version of ancient Britain, home to ogres and dragons, and follows an old couple who set off in search of their son. In 2005, his novel Never Let Me Go, a science fiction parable set in a dystopian version of England, was shortlisted for the Booker prize.